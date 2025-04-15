BENECARD PBF WINS 2025 STEVIE SILVER AWARD FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF is proud to announce that it has won the Silver Award in the Sales & Customer Service, Contact Center of the Year category at the 19th annual Stevie® Awards, highlighting BeneCard PBF's dedication to providing exceptional customer service in the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) industry.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are regarded as the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. Winners were celebrated on April 10th during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world in New York City.

BeneCard PBF has received remarkable back-to-back awards in this category, winning the Stevie Award in 2024 for the submission, "Our Members are Our Purpose". This year's submission, "Our Members are Our Purpose, Next Generation," documented details of the organization's commitment to innovation and excellence through the adoption of initiatives for continuous improvement, building on the 2024 submission to win Silver in 2025.

The judges praised BeneCard PBF for their unwavering commitment to service excellence:

"BeneCard PBF's call center team has demonstrated an impressive commitment to excellence, with several notable achievements that set them apart in the healthcare services industry."

"Great job sustaining and improving on your results from previous years! Exceptional customer satisfaction, quality, and operation metrics!"

Jeff Shea, President of BeneCard PBF and Benecard Central Fill stated, "This prestigious accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication, exceptional skills, and relentless commitment to excellence demonstrated by our call center team. Their hard work and passion for delivering outstanding customer service have set a benchmark in the industry, and this recognition is well-deserved."

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in 45 countries and virtually every industry were considered. This recognition affirms BeneCard PBF's position as a leader in the PBM sector, consistently delivering top-tier service and achieving outstanding results that exceed customer expectations.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."

About BeneCard PBF

BeneCard PBF is not just a pharmacy benefit manager; they are facilitators and advocates for better health outcomes. Based on their value-based approach that guarantees predictability of spend and a commitment to clinical excellence, BeneCard PBF ensures that members and clients are always at the center of their corporate purpose. They particularly excel in administering self-funded prescription drug programs locally and nationally, serving a broad spectrum of clientele, including large corporations, small businesses, labor unions, and health care organizations.

BeneCard PBF's award winning US-based Customer Service/Contact Centers serve their patients/members, pharmacists, and prescribers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and in 240+ languages.

For more information, please visit benecardpbf .

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at stevieawards .

SOURCE BeneCard PBF

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED