Tricoci University Of Beauty Culture Celebrates Grand Opening Of Expanded Normal Campus

NORMAL, Ill., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture will celebrate the grand opening of its expanded and relocated Normal campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 17 at its new location: 1503 E. College Ave., Normal, IL 61761, conveniently located next to Illinois State University.

Tricoci University's Normal campus , which first opened in 2018 at 755 W. Rabb Road in Normal, underwent a major transformation following the closure of the Paul Mitchell School in September 2024. Tricoci assumed operations of the Paul Mitchell School following the closure, providing a pathway for students and staff to complete their education and continue their careers as part of the Tricoci community. Tricoci then relocated all of its existing students, staff and operations to the Paul Mitchell facility in January 2025.

"This grand opening is a proud moment for all of us at Tricoci University," said Nate Swanson, CEO of Tricoci University of Beauty Culture. "It represents not just a new facility, but a new chapter built on passion, creativity, and community. We're honored to welcome students, staff, and guests to celebrate the beginning of something truly special in McLean County."

The ribbon-cutting will celebrate not only the physical move but also the legacy of the late John Kanski, former owner of Paul Mitchell The School Normal, who opened the school with his wife Jenni in 2007. The April 17 event will be a moment to honor his contributions and the future of beauty education in McLean County.

Tricoci University's Normal campus continues to lead with a curriculum rooted in hands-on learning, professional development, and community engagement. The integration reflects Tricoci University's mission to make quality beauty education more accessible, serving a greater number of students and clients across Central Illinois.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity , TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

