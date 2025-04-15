Bloomberg Law Releases Attorney Workload Survey Insights And Webinar On Work-Life Balance Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law has released the findings of its Attorney Workload and Hours Survey, shedding new light on the realities of legal professionals' demanding workloads and their implications on well-being. The survey results will be discussed in an upcoming Bloomberg Law webinar, "Improving Lawyers' Work-Life Balance: The Why and How with Dashboard Legal by Bloomberg Law," scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm ET.

The survey, conducted in the second half of 2024, gathered anonymous responses from more than 1,000 legal professionals, and its findings offer valuable insights into their work habits, hours, and career satisfaction. Key findings include:



A staggering 97% of respondents worked while out of the office, with 73% doing so on at least half of their days off.

On average, attorneys reported feeling burned out 42% of the time in 2024 – particularly mid- and senior-level associates, who experienced burnout at a rate of 51%. Over half of respondents believe tracking their tasks and hours is inefficient, with many reporting struggles in maintaining boundaries between work and personal time.

"Legal professionals are consistently dealing with long hours and heavy demands that take a toll on their well-being. Addressing these challenges is not just about fostering better work-life balance; it's about driving improved productivity and retention," said Mat Rotenberg, Product Strategy Director at Bloomberg Law, who will present at the upcoming webinar. "Through this survey and our upcoming webinar, we aim to provide solutions that help firms and attorneys not only manage these issues but thrive in a demanding and evolving environment."

The webinar will explore actionable solutions to help attorneys and firms bridge the gap between stressed-out lawyers and efficient workflows. Attendees will also experience a live demo of Dashboard Legal, Bloomberg Law's workflow management tool, showcasing real-world applications to reduce stress, enhance collaboration, and improve client outcomes.

