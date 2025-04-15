Western National Parks Association Announces Discounts To New And Current Members Of The Park Protector Program During National Park Week
WNPA wants to give back to Park Protector members by offering this one-time 30% discount on an entire purchase. WNPA stores sell more than just keepsakes-they offer the opportunity to be a part of the network of support that national parks need. As always, 100% of net proceeds support WNPA's partner parks.
Whether a Park Protector signs up for a new membership, a renewed membership, or is already a member of this valued community, they can enjoy this extra discount, take home a perfect park memory, and support the parks they love. As part of their membership, Park Protectors continue to receive a 10% discount throughout the year online and at all WNPA-managed stores located inside visitor centers. Park Protectors can save on the perfect t-shirt and hat combo for a day at the park and give back to these incredible places in a meaningful way.
* Disclaimer: 30% off regular price, excluding craft items. Discount begins April 19, 2025, at 12:00 AM PST and ends April 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM PST. Discount valid at participating Western National Parks Association managed stores and online at wnpa. Current Park Protector members must log in to the online store to receive discount. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout for current members. New members must include a Park Protector membership in their cart to receive the discount. Tax-deductible Park Protector membership is $25 yearly. Discount cannot be combined with any other offers. Other restrictions and exclusions apply. Not valid on Park Protector memberships or donations.
About WNPA
WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the NPS, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at .
SOURCE Western National Parks Association
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment