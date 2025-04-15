IICF Western Division Celebrates 60 Nonprofit Grants, Topping $620,000, At Annual Horizon Award Gala

Stephen M. Wilder of The Walt Disney Company honored with 2025 IICF Golden Horizon Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, celebrated $622,000 in IICF Community Grants awarded across the region, to 67 nonprofit partners, at its 10th annual IICF Western Division Horizon Award Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles last week. The event gathered insurance leaders from the Western states, along with representatives of nonprofit partners, in celebration of the industry's legacy of collaboration and giving by raising funds for nonprofit organizations.As part of the celebration, Stephen M. Wilder, Senior Vice President, Risk Management at The Walt Disney Company, was honored with IICF's Golden Horizon Award. This prestigious award recognizes those within the insurance community who have demonstrated philanthropic excellence and leadership. IICF is proud to honor Steve Wilder for his distinguished career, efforts to advance the industry, and strengthen our community through his philanthropic leadership.Proceeds from the 2025 Western Division Horizon Award Gala benefit the IICF Community Grants Program in the West, which supports regional charities focused on children at risk, education and human services. Since 2014, IICF's Western Division has granted more than $5.5 million to hundreds of nonprofits. IICF proudly contributes geographically broad community leadership, grants and volunteer service through the IICF Western Division Board of Directors, Northern and Southern California Associate Boards, Chapter Boards in Arizona, the Mountain States and Pacific Northwest, and regional steering committees in San Diego and California's Central Valley. In addition, the IICF Insuring the Children steering committee focuses on child abuse prevention through educational programming, fundraising events and volunteer support.“IICF unites the insurance industry in a unique and powerful way, and in the Western Division we are successfully bringing together leaders across many states - at special events like the Horizon Award Gala and so many others – all to make a positive and lasting impact in our communities,” said Nathan Carter, Broker & Market Leader – Southwest at AIG and Event Co-Chair of the 2025 Horizon Award Gala. Marc Hickman, West Region Leader, EVP at Aon and Horizon Award Gala Event Co-Chair, added,“We are excited to have hosted yet another Horizon Gala that achieved record fundraising. This success translates directly to greater grant awards into our communities and ultimately, helping more neighbors in need.”“We were thrilled to host hundreds of insurance leaders in the West and celebrate our support of 60+ nonprofit partners through IICF Community Grants funded by their generous contributions,” said Melissa-Anne Duncan, Executive Director of the IICF Western Division.“This year we have an exciting slate of events planned, each providing valuable community support. We kicked off 2025 by proudly welcoming a new IICF Western Division Board Chair, Travis Bethune, and with our philanthropic focus across multiple states, we are advancing the IICF mission of helping communities and enriching lives across Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington through the commitment of insurance leaders serving in IICF's Western Division.”Travis Bethune, Senior Vice President, Customer and Broker Engagement at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, was appointed Chair of the IICF Western Division Board of Directors in January, succeeding Nancy Thomas of HUB International.The 2025 Horizon Award Gala was made possible by leading sponsors including:.Platinum Sponsors: Aon, Chubb and Liberty Mutual Insurance.Gold Sponsors: Alliant, Allianz, Astrus, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Brown & Riding, CNA, Confie, London Fischer LLP, Marsh, RT Specialty, WTW and Zurich.Silver Sponsors: AIG, AXA, Arch, Beazley, FM Global, Gallagher, Intact, Lockton, The Surplus Line Association of California and UK P&I and all generous event sponsors .For more information regarding IICF's Western Division and to donate, please visit the IICF website or contact Melissa-Anne Duncan at (714) 870-1084 or ....About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than thirty years, contributing $50 million in community grants along with over 355,000 volunteer hours by more than 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram

Alisa Breese

IICF Communications

+1 (949) 412-2143

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.