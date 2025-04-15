Fairway Announces Scholarship Winners

16 Students Nationwide Are Awarded Scholarships Totaling $32,400

MADISON, Wis., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation announced the 16 winners of the 2025 Fairway Scholarship Program. Each student will receive a grant of $2025 to be used for continuing education. The recipients are either the children of Fairway teammates, or Fairway employees, and reside throughout the U.S.

"Financial assistance for higher education is more important than ever," said Julie Fry, Fairway's Chief Human Resources Officer. "That's why our scholarships totaling $32,400 are designed to assist our employees and their dependents in continuing their education and relieving some of the financial burden that comes with this accomplishment."

"My husband is a retired veteran and currently unable to work due to his service-connected disability," said JoAnna Borchers, a Fairway Branch Processor. "This scholarship will help to ease the financial stress of college expenses for our family and make it easier for our son to live on campus at the college of his choice."

Fairway Senior Loan Officer Amy Monk remarked, "I quit college in 2002 to help raise my stepson. I have now made the decision at almost 44 years old to go back to school and obtain my degree as it's always something I've wanted to do and it's setting an example for my daughter."

The scholarship submissions are reviewed by Fairway's Scholarship Review Committee and approved by Fairway's Executive Team. Over the past four years, Fairway has distributed scholarships to 65 students from 29 states with the grants totaling $131,527.

"I am so blessed to have the opportunity to study four years at Washington and Lee University," remarked Alexis Ohanlon, the daughter of Fairway LOA Mary Graham. "This scholarship will allow me to pay for a large portion of my tuition which gives me the financial freedom to volunteer and prioritize community engagement my freshman year of college."

"What an incredible thing! THANK YOU THANK YOU!" added Loan Officer Jamie Freeze. "This scholarship will allow my daughter to realize hard work does pay off. Thank you for choosing her!"

"My daughter decided to go to a college out of state which meant an increase to the tuition fees we were expecting from an in-state school," Nicole Bouteiller, a Fairway LOA. "This scholarship has helped to lower that burden and take the pressure off her and us as parents. We are so grateful to Fairway for choosing her as a recipient.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

