Kaleidescape Joins 8K Association, Driving The Future Of Premium Home Theater Formats

"Joining the 8KA positions Kaleidescape alongside other industry leaders, committed to fostering a collaborative environment, and dedicated to the advancement and standardization of 8K technology," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO, Kaleidescape. "As consumers demand larger screens, higher-fidelity and increasingly immersive experiences, Kaleidescape's involvement in the 8KA will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of premium home cinema."

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform and the only digital provider of movies with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape movies are high bitrate and downloaded to local storage for uninterrupted, flawless playback. Kaleidescape movies are also unconstrained by file size limits, enabling our content team to maximize the video quality transcoded from studio mezzanine files, unlike Blu-ray discs that have a maximum file size limit. The combination of high bitrate movie downloads and unconstrained file sizes is unmatched by any other source, providing the highest quality movie-watching experience available for the home.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaleidescape to the 8K Association," said Juan Reyes, Executive Director of the 8KA. "Their expertise in delivering premium home cinema solutions and their dedication to quality make them a valuable addition to our organization. Together, we will continue to advance the 8K ecosystem and bring the next generation of visual entertainment to consumers worldwide."

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

The 8K Association (8KA) is a not-for-profit organization composed of key technology and content companies in the consumer and professional 8K ecosystem. The 8KA has been organized to educate, promote and evangelize on the many aspects of the 8K ecosystem from content creation and production to distribution and consumer consumption. The 8KA mission is to accelerate industry-wide adoption of 8K content, products and services. The 8KA has established a number of Work Groups to help provide information about the state of the 8K ecosystem to consumers, organizations and standards development groups.

