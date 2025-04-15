Blue Shield Of California Receives Stevie® Bronze Award For Customer Service Employer Of The Year

"At Blue Shield of California, our members are at the center of all we do," said Millie Virgil, senior vice president, Transformation and Customer Experience. "This recognition reaffirms the passion and skill of our customer service team. They are often the face and voice of our company, and their commitment is unmatched, meeting our members' needs with helpful and empathetic service."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"We are proud to see Blue Shield of California honored in this way. As a nonprofit health plan that strives to create a healthcare system that is worthy of our family and friends and sustainably affordable, our customer service team is truly helping us bring our mission to life," Virgil said.

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

