Live Off The Land Without Going Off-Grid: Patten Properties Hosts First-Ever Modern Homesteading Event At The Grand Ranches

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Modern homesteading, simply put, is provident living... not defined by where someone lives, such as the city or the country, but by the lifestyle choices they make," wrote author Deborah Niemann in her book Homegrown and Handmade, as referenced in an article on HomesteadLady.

The event will feature expert speakers, including Chicken Mike from The Garden Hen , Alex Bader from Golden Oak Vineyard , and a representative from Patten Properties, who will speak about the low-impact development approach used across The Grand Ranches. Attendees will learn about the area's rich soil, environmentally conscious design, and the due diligence process that goes into preserving the land.

"This is a chance to experience the lifestyle firsthand," said Gary Sumner, Managing Partner at Patten Properties. "More and more people want space, sustainability, and community and that's exactly what The Grand Ranches offer."

The Grand Ranches were designed to make the modern homesteading lifestyle not only possible but practical. With spacious, wooded homesites and thoughtful land planning, both Republic Grand Ranch and The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch offer families the chance to grow their food, raise hens, and live with more freedom, without sacrificing access to essential utilities or proximity to thriving communities like The Woodlands and Houston.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, and gluten-free treats, along with a chance to connect with others who share your love for sustainable living. Register for free on Eventbrite here.

Members of the media are invited to capture the event live, meet local vendors, and explore why acreage living in Texas continues to draw families from across the nation.

