Opengov Launches Three AI-Enabled Applications To Modernize Government Operations

New solutions drive efficiency and transparency for grants management, infrastructure funding, and disaster response

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov, the leading provider of AI-enabled software for local and state governments, unveiled three new applications to streamline complex processes, improve financial oversight, achieve transparency, and ensure regulatory compliance at every level of government. The solutions are: Grants Management, Infrastructure Fund & Loan Management, and Disaster Preparedness & Recovery.

"For over a decade, OpenGov has been focused on powering more effective and accountable government," said Zac Bookman, co-founder and CEO of OpenGov. "These applications are a natural extension of that mission-giving local and state governments powerful, purpose-built tools to operate more efficiently, make smarter decisions, and better serve their communities."

These applications were born out of OpenGov's Government App Builder, a dynamic and robust toolset that can build nearly any solution for evolving local and state government needs.

Grants Management

The Grants Management application provides agencies with comprehensive control. It features real-time disbursement tracking, data-rich reporting, and performance statistics that clearly demonstrate grant impact and fund utilization. This solution also makes application management and review more efficient, automates grant disbursements, establishes clear compliance milestones, simplifies audits, detects fraud, and offers centralized oversight through intuitive, real-time dashboards.

A state housing agency in Oregon has been using the Grants Management application since 2022 to administer and report on its rental and homeowner assistance funding program. Since then, more than 50,000 applicants have avoided eviction or collection notices due to the funding support they have received.

Infrastructure Fund & Loan Management

The Infrastructure Fund & Loan Management application addresses the complexities of managing infrastructure banks, green banks, and State Revolving Funds (SRFs), which often involve intricate compliance requirements. This solution provides powerful tools, including automated project evaluation, loan disbursement, fund tracking, integrated compliance reporting, and dashboards.

Efficiency Maine Trust uses this solution to manage loan applications, underwriting, servicing, and reporting while ensuring compliance with state and federal funding sources. The application has reduced loan processing time, increased transparency, and automated manual workflows, ensuring compliance and expanding access to energy-efficiency loans for homeowners.

Disaster Preparedness & Recovery

The Disaster Preparedness & Recovery application provides a critical advantage during emergencies by facilitating coordination across emergency services, managing post-disaster debris removal, handling constituent requests, and distributing relief funds to government agencies. Advanced analytics empower agencies to make data-driven decisions during critical moments. Automated workflows enable efficient fund distribution, financial oversight, and disaster fund management, allowing local and state governments to respond effectively and efficiently in times of crisis.

This offering helps the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services manage family evacuations during extreme weather events. To date, it has helped 1,000+ state users during emergencies with 1,000 to 20,000 registrations per event.

To learn more about OpenGov or inquire about these solutions, visit opengov .

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves over 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, reporting and transparency, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen public trust. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

