Improving's Acquisition Of Infracloud Boosts Development Capabilities In Asia
"We are excited to welcome InfraCloud to the Improving family. This acquisition strengthens our expertise in cloud-native technologies, Kubernetes, and AI-driven infrastructure, allowing us to expand our service offerings and deliver even greater value to our clients," says Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving.
The acquisition aligns with Improving's strategic growth plan by integrating InfraCloud's specialized cloud-native services and deep engineering expertise. This empowers our customers to accelerate innovation, enhance their competitive edge, drive automation, improve user experiences, and make informed decisions.
"We are excited to partner with Improving, whose culture, values, and dedication to customer success mirror our own," shares Girish Shilamkar, Founder and CEO of InfraCloud. "This acquisition is another step forward in enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge cloud-native solutions to our clients and offer the best opportunities to our team members."
"The partnership between InfraCloud and Improving represents a powerful collaboration that combines our expertise in cloud-native solutions with Improving's commitment to innovation and customer success. Together, we are positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our clients, driving forward the next wave of digital transformation," says Vishal Biyani, Founder and CTO of InfraCloud.
About Improving
Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training organization, partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 19 offices across North and South America as well as India. To learn more about Improving, visit
About InfraCloud
Founded in 2016, InfraCloud is an open-source cloud-native computing company that develops AI Cloud services and modernizes applications and infrastructure. InfraCloud was one of the first Kubernetes partners and have been contributing to the open-source community around cloud-native technologies for nearly a decade. For more information, visit
