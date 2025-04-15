Chemdaq Launches CE-Approved Course To Advance Chemical Safety In Sterile Processing Departments

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDAQ Inc., the industry leader in chemical vapor monitoring systems for worker safety, is proud to announce the launch of its new Continuing Education (CE) approved course designed specifically for Sterile Processing professionals in healthcare: "Standing Guard: Ensuring Chemical Safety in Modern Sterile Processing Departments."

This timely and essential training aims to empower Sterile Processing Department (SPD) personnel with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the evolving landscape of chemical sterilants and high-level disinfectants, balancing efficiency and efficacy with safety.

With the increasing reliance on chemical-based sterilization methods such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, as well as the continued use of ethylene oxide in some cases, the risks of overexposure are of more concern than ever. This course equips SPD teams to identify hazards, adhere to safety standards, and create a safer working environment.

Course Highlights and Learning Objectives:



Trace the Evolution of chemical sterilants used in Sterile Processing, from legacy agents to current technologies.

Recognize the risks of chemical overexposure and gain insight into key safety regulations (OSHA, AAMI ST58, etc.). Implement safer practices for handling, storage, and ventilation to protect staff and patients.

"This course is more than just a check-the-box CE credit," says Alex Hilliker, Executive Vice President at ChemDAQ. "It's a proactive investment in workplace safety and professional development for those who serve as the frontline guardians of sterile instruments and infection prevention. Our customers are leading the way in worker safety from overexposure to toxic chemicals, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide this critical training to a much wider audience."

Approved for CE credit through HSPA and CBSPD, this course is ideal for Sterile Processing Technicians, Supervisors, and Healthcare Safety Officers seeking to elevate their understanding of chemical safety in the SPD.

Healthcare facilities and SPD professionals can access the course today and earn 1 free CE credit at chemdaq/continuing-education-course . ChemDAQ personnel are also available to deliver this educational content in person at your SPD. You can register for an in-person training at, chemdaq/continuing-education .

About ChemDAQ

ChemDAQ's mission is to empower customers to eliminate workplace exposure to toxic chemicals through innovative monitoring and control solutions, industry-leading partnerships, and superior safety expertise. ChemDAQ's industry-leading gas detection systems were initially deployed in US hospitals and medical device sterilization operations. The company has since expanded globally to serve more than 600 customers within the healthcare, medical device manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and protein processing industries. To learn more about how ChemDAQ provides safer workplaces, less risk, and next-level protection, visit .

SOURCE ChemDAQ

