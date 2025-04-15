Pakistan Plans 'High-Level Engagement' With Afghanistan Amid Escalating Tension Over Deported Afghans

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 15 (IANS) The Pakistan government is planning high-level visits and engagements with Afghanistan to de-escalate tensions and work towards mutual understanding through some confidence-building measures. The plan was discussed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad during which the committee members were briefed about the plan to ease apprehensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Envoy for Afghanistan briefed the committee and shared details about the developments after his recent visit to Kabul in March. He mentioned that the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is expected to improve as high-level visits from both sides are being planned.

Sadiq informed during the closed-door session of the committee that efforts were being made to reset the "troubled relationship" between the two countries and find ways to a solution which includes the long standing issue of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

"Just briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in an in-camera session on the situation in Afghanistan and the challenges facing our bilateral relations. A candid and constructive discussion on regional developments and the path ahead for Pakistan-Afghanistan relations was a great learning experience," said Sadiq.

The plan for high-level visits was also confirmed by Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Irfan Siddiqui, who expressed optimism about positive outcomes in the near future.

"The visits will help revive the process of bilateral talks. Ambassador Sadiq shared with the committee that the issue of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was being taken forcefully with the Afghan authorities," said Siddiqui.

The engagements are being planned at a time when thousands of illegal and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders are being repatriated from Pakistan to Afghanistan. In the past 10 days, over 45,000 Afghans have crossed over the Torkham border and reached Afghanistan.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed regret over what he termed as a forced deportation of Afghan refugees and the reported inappropriate treatment with the deportees, terming them as harmful to bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry also confirmed that both sides have agreed to engage with each other through high-level delegation visits.

"There is a need for effective mutual measures and the exchange of high-level delegations," read a statement issued by the Afghanistan Foreign Ministry.