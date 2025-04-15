From Chemicals To Chocolate -- Meeting The Unique Needs Of Tank Truck Fleets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "BeyondTrucks is providing us with a comprehensive solution that uses digital workflows to replace manual processes," said Mark Lowenstine, operations manager at Odyssey Manufacturing, a supplier and distributor of chemicals to the industrial, municipal, and pool industry in Florida. "Their understanding of bulk fleet operations and the configurability of the BeyondTrucks TMS to meet our unique needs were the key reasons we chose BeyondTrucks. Through integrations between their TMS and our ERP and ELDs, we have access to real-time data that allows us to streamline our dispatch, billing, and payroll processes, and make better decisions, improving safety and utilization of drivers and equipment."

At Odyssey Manufacturing, the BeyondTrucks TMS replaces manual operations processes that require extracting information from their ERP, spreadsheets, and paper, causing costly and time-consuming delays, errors, and inefficiencies. The platform also addresses business continuity issues by replacing the need to rely on tribal knowledge that only a few tenured team members possess.

"With a single platform TMS solution, BeyondTrucks is enabling real-time driver workflow management and communication for our dispatchers," said Randy Stoddard, director of Supply Chain at Clasen Quality Chocolate, a manufacturer of chocolate, confectionery coatings, and fillings. "The configurability of their solution has given us the flexibility and control we need given the unique hauling and handling demands of specialty liquid chocolate. It also gives us the ability to more efficiently manage pre-load and tank washing activities."

At Clasen Chocolate, the BeyondTrucks platform addresses compatibility issues inherent in planning and delivering a variety of sensitive specialty food products. The platform is also establishing more effective back office workflows through integration with the company's ERP systems.

"Our transportation management system drives savings for fleets by reducing the time spent on manual processes and by eliminating data entry errors," said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. "The TMS is designed to use unified data to simplify processes and foster smarter dispatch decisions, better business continuity, and faster order-to-cash conversion. The experience at Odyssey Manufacturing and Clasen Quality Chocolate shows how BeyondTrucks provides flexibility through configuration to meet the specialized, complex, and demanding requirements of private bulk fleets in any industry."

San Francisco, California-based BeyondTrucks is the provider of a configurable and connected multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS). The SOC2-compliant software allows specialty and private fleets to replace legacy TMS, add-on solutions, and fragmented manual processes with a modern platform that creates seamless workflows driven by unified data. Designed to handle the complexities of large specialty and private fleets, the highly configurable BeyondTrucks platform achieves deeper levels of adoption and intelligent automation fleets to make fleet operations smarter, simpler, and stronger. With the multi-tenant platform, fleets also benefit from more efficient integrations into other fleet technology providers so that all parts of a fleet are always in sync. For more information, visit .

