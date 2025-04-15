Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Alcoholic Beverage (TLS-808)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of traditional alcoholic beverages and wanted to create a new drink with a refreshing and novel flavor," said an inventor, from Clearwater, Fla., "so I invented the K A M A R I T A. My delicious design would also eliminate the hassle of manually blending alcoholic drinks."

The invention provides a pre-mixed alcoholic beverage that could be enjoyed by individuals 21 years of age and older. In doing so, it offers a delicious taste while lowering the alcohol content. It also eliminates the need to blend many ingredients from scratch. The invention features a novel formula that is easy to serve so it is ideal for bars, restaurants, consumers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-808, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

