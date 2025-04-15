Families Can Save Over $26,000 On College Tuition At SWOSU With In-State + $1 Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this program, non-resident students pay Oklahoma's in-state tuition rate, plus just one dollar per credit hour. The result? Students can save approximately $26,088 on their undergraduate degree, a powerful incentive for families looking to maximize college investment while minimizing debt.

"SWOSU is committed to providing an affordable education to all students, no matter where they're from," said Dr. Diane Lovell , President of SWOSU. "The In-State + $1 program allows more students to experience SWOSU's exceptional education and tight-knit community - without the overwhelming financial burden of traditional out-of-state tuition."

Big Savings, Simple Process

The In-State + $1 ** Tuition Program** is open to all non-resident undergraduate and graduate students , including transfer and international students. No separate application is required, the tuition rate is automatically applied during enrollment.

The program is approved by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and began in August 2023, making it available for students enrolling for Fall 2025 and beyond.

Savings Breakdown ** for Undergraduate Tuition** :



Previous out-of-state tuition: * $456.50 per credit hour (2022–2023 rates)

New in-state tuition + $1 rate: * $23 9.10 * per credit hour* Total * tuition* * savings estimate:* * $26, 088 * over a standard 120-credit-hour bachelor's degree*

Note: Savings calculation is based on standard tuition rates and does not include fees, housing, meal plans, or textbooks. Tuition rates subject to change. Certain programs with non-standard tuition rates may vary.

"I flew over 9,000 miles across the world to come to SWOSU," said Rebecca Lau , featured in SWOSU's episode in season 13 of The College Tour on Amazon Prime. "As an international student-athlete, I've experienced firsthand SWOSU's supportive community and incredible opportunities for growth."

Accredited, Non-Profit, and Student-Focused

Founded in 1901 , SWOSU is a non-profit, public university and is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission . The university offers over 100 affordable undergraduate and graduate programs across three campuses in Weatherford, Sayre, and Yukon.

SWOSU is home to more than 5,000 students , drawn by the university's reputation for small class sizes, dedicated faculty, and a welcoming, student-first environment.

Apply Now for Fall 2025

In keeping with SWOSU's mission to empower all learners, the university proudly welcomes every student who applies for admission. While factors like high school GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores are considered, they are not the sole determinants of acceptance. SWOSU admits all applicants and then works closely with them to gather the necessary documentation to complete the admissions process.

Families planning for the upcoming academic year are encouraged to explore SWOSU's affordable degree options. Learn more about the In-State + $1 Tuition Program , estimate your savings, and start your application today.

Get started at:

About Southwestern Oklahoma State University

SWOSU offers accessible, affordable education to students worldwide. With over a century of academic excellence, SWOSU's programs prepare graduates for career success while keeping college costs within reach.

