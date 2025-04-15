MAXIMA GRUPĖ Amended Credit Agreements And Increased Financing By 29 Meur Back To The Original Total Amount Of 100 Meur
Financing is provided for the Company's general business needs for a new period of 5 (five) years and contains new flexible repayment schedule with close to 1/3 balloon repayment at maturity. Funds are expected to be used for the investments into expansion, reconstruction and operational efficiency.
Financing agreements remain fully unsecured.
MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains MAXIMA (in the Baltic countries), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T MARKET (in Bulgaria), and the online food store BARBORA, operating in the Baltic countries.
MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, Vilniaus prekyba controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, restaurant chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.
