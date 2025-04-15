Wearable Medical Devices Market Size To Achieve USD 430.76 Bn By 2034 | Statifacts
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 53.81 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 430.76 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 26%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Site, By Product, By Application, By Grade Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Site Insights
The strap/clip/bracelet segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Increasing consumer demand for convenient strap/bracelet type devices is leading to growth in the space. Favourable regulatory policies and support for wearable medical devices are also contributing to market expansion. Class I wearable medical devices are exempt from certain premarket approval processes. The strap, clip, and bracelet fall under the Class I wearable medical devices and are low risk compared to other Class II devices.
The shoe sensors segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Growing inclusivity and increasingly health-conscious consumers are driving demand for wearable sensors. These devices also have applications for the visually impaired to help them navigate the environment. These are also used in disaster management applications, including for fire-fighters to estimate water levels and as altitude sensors for rescuers in high-altitude regions. These devices are usually equipped to detect magnetic flux, track angular momentum and walking patterns.
Product Insights
The diagnostic devices segment registered its dominance over the wearable medical devices market in 2024. Diagnostic devices are devices used to identify the nature or cause of a specific phenomenon, generally related to a medical disorder. Diagnostic devices include pacemakers, magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, and temperature sensors. The benefits of diagnostic devices include continuous monitoring and telemedicine, enhanced patient experience, integration with digital health technologies , ease of training and use, reduction in operational cost, and accuracy and reliability of results.
The therapeutic device segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Therapeutic devices are used to treat medical disorders. Therapeutic devices have many benefits, including wound healing, osteoarthritis treatment, muscle rehabilitation, and pain management. Digital therapeutic solutions help to enhance medication adherence with personalized nudges that strengthen long-term behavioral change in patients.
Application Insights
The home healthcare segment enjoyed a prominent position in the wearable medical devices market during 2024. Types of home healthcare wearable medical devices include nasal rinsing devices, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), blood glucose monitors, patient lifts, bed rails, medical test kits for home use, pulse oximeters, and menstrual tampons. Wearable medical devices allow remote monitoring of patients, enabling healthcare providers to keep track of various patients at a time without the need for them to be physically present in healthcare facilities.
The remote patient monitoring segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. A wearable medical device for remote patient monitoring designed for patients to continuously collect and transmit their health data. These wearables may include sensors that monitor vital signs like activity levels, body temperature, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate. Remote patient monitoring enables us to manage or monitor an acute or chronic health condition from a distance over time.
Distribution Channels Insights
The online channels segment underwent notable growth in the wearable medical devices market during 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Wearables allow remote monitoring of patients, enabling healthcare providers to keep track of many patients at a time. Wearable devices generate a lot of personal health data that can be shared with doctors and analyzed to monitor patients remotely.
- The global medical device clinical trials market size was valued at USD 17.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 31.34 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.19% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. wearable medical device market size was estimated at USD 11,720 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 1,20,090 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. portable medical devices market size was estimated at USD 2,578 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 6,933 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. medical device outsourcing market size was evaluated at USD 31,630 million in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 94,800 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. medical device contract manufacturing market size accounted for USD 25,980 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 75,110 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2034. The U.S. medical devices market size is calculated at USD 188.71 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 367.77 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034. The global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market size is predicted to gain around USD 10,979 million by 2034 from USD 5,849 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034. The global IoT medical devices market size was valued at USD 26.50 billion in 2024 and is predicted to gain around USD 108.15 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 15.10% from 2025 to 2034.
Wearable Medical Devices Market Top Companies:
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic Plc Sotera Wireless Omron Corporation Polar Electro Everist Health Intelesens Ltd Fitbit Inc. Withings Vital Connect Garmin Ltd.
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market :
- In February 2025, the launch of an initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares was announced by a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. In March 2025, the launch of a next-generation wearable medical device for the restoration of cognitive and physical function in the USA and Asia was announced by the world's first wearable technology that trains the brain and body in one system, SynPhNe.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Site
- Headband Handheld Shoe Sensors Strap/Clip/Bracelet Others
By Product
- Therapeutic Devices
- Insulin/Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Insulin Pumps Others
- Neurostimulation Devices Others
- Portable Oxygen Concentrators Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Ventilators Others
- Sensing Devices Accelerometers Ultrasound Platform Others
- Sleep Monitoring Devices
- Polysomnographs Wrist Actigraphs Sleep Trackers Others
- Activity Monitors Heart Rate Monitors Electrocardiographs Spirometers Pulse Oximeters Blood Pressure Monitors Others
- Electromyographs Electroencephalographs Others
By Application
- Remote Patient Monitoring Sports & Fitness Home Healthcare
By Grade Type
- Consumer-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices Clinical-Grade Wearable Healthcare Devices
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies Online Channel Hypermarkets
By Region
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)
