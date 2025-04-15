2025 Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Clermont 5K Raises Record-Breaking $40K To Support Victims And Prevent Impaired Driving

Weinstein Legal Team

Founding Partner, Justin Weinstein, starting the 5k

Weinstein Legal Team Table - MADD Central Florida 5k

Victim Memorial Flowers - MADD 5k

Weinstein Legal Team Joined the 5k as Community Partner, supporting MADD's Mission to Support Victims and End Impaired Driving Across Central Florida.

- Travis Stulz, Orlando Managing PartnerORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Central Florida hosted its annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Clermont 5K on April 12th, bringing together more than 275 participants, supporters, and community advocates to raise awareness and vital funds to end impaired driving and support its victims. The 2025 event doubled previous fundraising records, raising an astounding $40,000-all of which will directly support MADD's mission of“Impaired Driving Ends Here.”"Someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every 78 seconds,” said Kristi McElroy of MADD Central Florida.“The 2025 Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Clermont 5K generated vital resources that will enable us to provide victims and their loved ones with free emotional support, assist them in navigating the criminal and civil justice systems, and continue our lifesaving advocacy for safer roads and communities. Our event attracted more than 275 attendees and participants, and we are thrilled to announce that we raised a record-breaking $40k! On behalf of MADD Central Florida, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Weinstein Legal Team and all of our community sponsors for their ongoing support."The annual event featured a 5K walk and run through Clermont's scenic Waterfront Park, survivor tributes, community engagement activities, and heartfelt moments of remembrance and resilience. The event serves as both a fundraiser and a memorial for families and individuals whose lives have been forever changed by impaired driving.Travis Stulz, Orlando Managing Partner, shared his thoughts on the impact of this year's event,“supporting MADD Central Florida means standing alongside families who've faced unimaginable loss and trauma due to impaired driving. We're proud to be a part of an event that not only honors victims but also fuels real change in our community. Together, we're sending a powerful message: impaired driving is 100% preventable and mindful awareness is part of a future solution.”Media Contact for Weinstein Legal Team:Kristen Noffsinger - SVP, Kreps PR & Marketing954-464-7388...Media Contact for MADD Central Florida:Kristi McElroy – Area Executive Director MADD Central Florida407-831-6233 ext.7266...###About Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)Founded in 1980, the mission statement of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is to end drunk and drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking and other drug use. With the continued support of donors, sponsors, and community partners, MADD remains at the forefront of the fight to create a future of“Impaired Driving Ends Here.” To learn more or support the mission, visitAbout Weinstein Legal TeamWeinstein Legal Team, is a personal injury, criminal defense, and property damage law firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Orlando. Through their website and overall mission aptly named, The Law of We, Weinstein Legal Team shares resources and education that empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help people avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities.

Kristen Noffsinger

Kreps PR & Marketing

+1 954-464-7388

...

