AAP, Congress Pushing Punjab To Brink Of Chaos, Says BJP Leader Jakhar

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 15 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday castigated Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Partap Bajwa for pushing the state to the brink of chaos by exhibiting cheap politics over a sensitive issue.

Jakhar also assured residents of the Modi government's resolute intent and commitment to not let anyone vitiate Punjab's hard-won peace at any cost. Jakhar also appealed to Punjabis to weed out the incompetent and insensitive AAP regime by teaching it a lesson in the ensuing Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll.

“Both CM Mann and Bajwa know there is no honest reason for the statement made by the Leader of Opposition and the sole intent of making this outlandish remark was to hog headlines in desperation to prop his name as CM candidate in the eyes of the Congress high command,” he said in a statement.

“The CM too has shamelessly latched on to this otherwise deliberate statement of the Leader of Opposition to divert public attention from utter failures of the AAP regime and a series of dire issues being faced by Punjab. Bhagwant Mann has suddenly woken up to realise that he is the CM and not Kejriwal or Sisodia. That CM himself by playing politics over this otherwise sensitive issue of law and order is fuelling the sense of uncertainty and terror amongst people is most damning,” Jakhar said.

Coming down heavily on both leaders, Jakhar said the sheer insensitivity to drag Punjab, a border state, towards tumult and disarray by creating a sense of terror in the minds of Punjabis is profoundly unacceptable and must be condemned by every sane-minded Punjabi. Referring to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement in Parliament, Jakhar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government won't let anyone play with Punjab's peace, which is also equally crucial to the paradigm of national security.

Lashing out at the Congress leadership, including Bajwa, the BJP leader said their infighting and desperation for gimmickry to keep their political careers afloat have led to an ineffectual opposition in the state but underlined that the BJP“is fully capable to ensure Punjab does not suffer for grave incompetence of AAP and the Congress”.