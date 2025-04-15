Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pet Food/Treat Line (TLS-798)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new pet food/treat line that enables you to easily administer various types of medications for your dog every month," said an inventor, from Dade City, Fla., "so I invented the HOBOS ALL- IN- ONE BONE. My formula would provide pet parents with peace of mind knowing their fur babies are protected against heart worms, ticks, and fleas."

The invention provides an improved way to administer monthly medications to dogs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional heart worm, tick/flea medications, prenatal vitamins, etc. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste. It also would help keep the dog's teeth clean and their breath fresh. The invention features a natural formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-798, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED