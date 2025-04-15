INE Security Alert: Where Cybersecurity Education Falls Short

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How Higher Education and the Cybersecurity Training Industry Can Work Together to Solve A Crisis

Cary, NC, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cybersecurity industry continues to face a critical skills shortage despite increasing educational offerings. According to ISACA, 62% of cybersecurity teams are understaffed, with 63% reporting difficulty retaining qualified professionals. This shortage comes at a critical time when 80% of organizations experienced breaches attributable to a lack of cybersecurity skills, according to a 2023 report from Fortinet.

As part of a larger effort to address the growing talent gap, INE Security has forged strong partnerships with higher education institutions around the world. Through these partnerships, INE Security has developed recommendations for organizations and professionals to bridge the significant gaps between traditional cybersecurity education and the real-world demands of cybersecurity professionals.

"Traditional academic institutions have made important strides in cybersecurity education, but today's threat landscape requires a more complementary approach to learning," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "Our industry experience shows us that the most successful cybersecurity professionals combine foundational knowledge with continuous skill development through specialized training and certification programs that emphasize practical, hands-on experience. This adaptability isn't just about technical relevance-it's about building career resilience that endures through economic uncertainty and technological disruption."

Academic Institutions: Building Foundations with Limitations

Higher education institutions have significantly expanded their cybersecurity offerings over the past decade. According to recent industry surveys, nearly 400 colleges and universities in the United States now offer cybersecurity degree programs, a 300% increase since 2015. These academic programs excel at teaching theoretical frameworks, fundamental concepts, and research methodologies that develop the critical thinking required for a cybersecurity career.

However, academic programs face several systemic challenges:

University programs typically update their curricula every 2-3 years while cybersecurity threats and technologies evolve continuously. By graduation, students often find that portions of their education are already outdated.Many academic programs allocate only a percentage of course time to hands-on laboratory experiences, with the remainder focused on theory, research, and written assessments.Degree programs necessarily cover broad cybersecurity concepts rather than specialized skills in areas like cloud security, threat hunting, or penetration testing.Academic programs rarely address how cybersecurity professionals can navigate career challenges during economic downturns or industry disruption.

Training and Certification Providers: Addressing Practical Needs

In contrast, professional training and certification providers have developed approaches that more directly address current industry demands:

Leading certification providers constantly evaluate and update content to reflect emerging threats and technologies.Professional training programs often dedicate the vast majority of learning time to practical, scenario-based exercises in realistic environments.Certification programs enable professionals to develop deep expertise in specific security domains, such as cloud security, penetration testing, or security operations.Certification programs promote ongoing skill development rather than point-in-time knowledge acquisition.Professional training increasingly incorporates career adaptability strategies that help professionals remain valuable through economic and technological changes.

The Path Forward: A Resilient Approach

To address these educational gaps, INE Security recommends a multi-faceted approach:

Enhanced Academic-Industry Partnerships : Universities should establish deeper relationships with security practitioners to ensure curricula reflect current practices.Practical Learning Environments : Both academic and certification programs should increase investment in realistic simulation environments where learners can practice responding to actual attack scenarios.Continuous Skill Validation : Organizations should implement regular skill assessments to identify knowledge gaps and create personalized learning plans.Industry-Specific Training Tracks : Education providers should develop specialized content addressing the unique security challenges of different sectors.Career Resilience Training : Education should incorporate strategies for navigating economic uncertainty, technological disruption, and career transitions.

"In cybersecurity, continuous learning isn't optional-it's how you stay relevant and resilient," said Warn. "At INE Security, we've found that our most successful students combine foundational knowledge with continuous skill development through hands-on practice in realistic environments. This blended approach produces security professionals who can immediately contribute to their organizations' security posture and adapt as threats evolve, while also building the career resilience to thrive through economic challenges."

