NHRC To Send Team To Probe Rights Violation In Murshidabad

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday decided to send a team to West Bengal's Murshidabad to inquire into rights violation in the troubled district due to violent protests against the Waqf Act, 2025.

Taking note of a complaint received by the Commission, an NHRC Bench presided over by its member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance, in terms of Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, the Director General (Investigation), NHRC, is directed to assign a team of officers from the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on-spot inquiry at Murshidabad, West Bengal. The inquiry report should be submitted to the Commission within a period of three weeks,” Kanoongo said, expressing his intention to accompany the team.

The NHRC Bench's order said the present complaint pertains to various social media news articles highlighting the alleged murder of two named victims (father and son) due to the ongoing protest against the Waqf Act.

The complainant alleged that goons from the Muslim community have been on an attacking spree, targeting men and women from the Hindu community and their properties.

The complaint accused lack of action by the police of Murshidabad District, leading to the mass exodus of Hindu people from the region.

The complainant also alleged that Muslim individuals were further seen chasing trucks that were carrying members of the Hindu community, who were trying to escape the violence.

Furthermore, Hindu shops were looted and vandalised by the goons, and they were seen shouting and attacking people escaping in their private vehicles.

In another development earlier in the day, two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Hargobindo Das and his son Chandan Das, at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal last week.

The murder of the father and son took place when the entire district was on the boil after protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent.

The personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and the state police have continued with their route marches, aiming to instil confidence among the people.

Internet services continued to be suspended in the troubled pockets of Murshidabad as well as in certain pockets of neighbouring Malda and Birbhum districts.

The total number of arrests in connection with the violence and vandalism at Murshidabad has already crossed 200.