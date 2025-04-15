Illume Fertility Recognizes National Infertility Awareness Week® With Impactful Patient Storytelling Campaign And Reduced Costs On Consultations

A diverse collection of patient stories, community events, advocacy resources, and a limited-time initial consultation discount are designed to empower those navigating infertility

NORWALK, Conn., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illume Fertility , an award-winning fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its exceptional success rates and best-in-class patient experience, has announced the launch of its annual campaign for National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW). From April 20–26, 2025, Illume's week-long campaign aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and amplify the voices of those impacted by infertility.

The campaign will feature five unique patient stories, shared daily on Illume Fertility's Learning Center and social media platforms. Each story offers an honest, deeply personal look at the many paths to parenthood - including IVF, IUI, surrogacy, and donor conception, as well as the emotional difficulties of navigating fertility challenges.

"National Infertility Awareness Week serves as an important reminder that 1 in 6 couples face infertility," says Dr. Mark Leondires, Medical Director and Founder of Illume Fertility. "At Illume, we're dedicated to making expert care and supportive resources accessible to everyone on their family-building journey. Through innovative offerings like our Sunfish IVF Success Program, discounted new patient consultations, special financing options, and personalized guidance on grants and other resources, we help empower individuals and couples to take the next step with confidence."

In honor of NIAW, Illume is offering $100 off each initial consultation with a fertility doctor for new, self-pay patients who book by May 15, 2025, and complete their appointment by June 15, 2025. Virtual and in-person appointments are available, allowing for greater accessibility to care.

As part of its 2025 NIAW campaign, Illume Fertility has announced the following events:

Fertility 101: Facts, Myths, and Your Next Steps | A Special NIAW Event

Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

In recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Alexander Kucherov will host an informative virtual event covering everything from fertility basics to advanced treatment pathways, common misconceptions about infertility, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from a fertility expert, including during a live Q&A. Register here .

Meet Illume's IVF Success Program with Sunfish

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

IVF helps millions of families grow each year, but affording treatment can be challenging. We encourage you to join us for this empowering webinar to explore all of your options, including Illume Fertility's new IVF Success Program with Sunfish. This virtual event includes a comprehensive overview of the program, which includes an all-inclusive, money-back guarantee package designed to support patients throughout each step of their IVF journey. Register here .

Egg Freezing 101: Taking Control of Your Fertility

Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Join reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Spencer Richlin at Illume's Stamford location for an in-depth discussion on egg freezing and how to navigate the process with an expert team. Hear from a former Illume patient, an IVF nurse, and a financial counselor who will help demystify all aspects of treatment. Register here .

Optimizing Your Fertility Through Nutrition

Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Grab your lunch and join Illume Fertility's in-house Nutrition Team, Jill Hickey, RDN, and Jennifer Walsh, RDN, for an insightful midday webinar all about fertility nutrition. In this special session, they'll cover the connection between fertility and nutrition, fertility-friendly foods and supplements to support your journey, and end with a live Q&A. Register here .

"We're committed to building a culture of compassion and openness around infertility," says Dr. Spencer Richlin, Surgical Director at Illume Fertility. "Infertility can be such an isolating experience, and too many people still suffer in silence. This week is about changing that."

To explore stories, register for events, or learn how to get involved, visit illumefertility/NIAW .

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists - many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award - Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and egg, sperm, and embryo cryopreservation.

Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for seven consecutive years, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building.

Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in both Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, and a network of mental health providers specializing in fertility and family-building. Proud of its exceptional success rates, Illume Fertility remains a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to every individual and couple we serve.

