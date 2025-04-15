SCORE And SBA To Co-Host National Small Business Week Virtual Summit May 6-7



Expert-led webinars covering vital business topics to help you stay competitive

Direct access to business experts for personalized guidance and advice

Networking opportunities with fellow entrepreneurs and industry leaders

Free business tools you can implement immediately

Innovative solutions from leading sponsors to streamline your operations

A government resource guide to funding, contracts and support programs Inspiring success stories from business owners who have overcome similar challenges

"Fostering small business growth is at the heart of what we do, and the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit embodies that commitment," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "SCORE is proud to once again co-host this event with the SBA. We're looking forward to this opportunity to empower entrepreneurs with the timely, useful resources and information they need to launch and grow their businesses."

Every session at the Virtual Summit will deliver practical strategies that can be implemented right away to boost your business performance, increase efficiency and drive growth. Topics include AI, finance, e-commerce, marketing, mobile and tech security, hiring and other essential resources for business success.

In a celebration of America's small businesses, the winners of the 2025 Small Business Persons of the Year Award will also be honored at the Virtual Summit. These small business owners were selected as successful representatives of the American dream for their innovation, ingenuity, resilience and economic contributions to their community and country.

"The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is a powerful opportunity for job creators to connect, learn and access valuable resources as we honor the entrepreneurs who drive innovation and economic growth across the country," said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. "Together we're building a future where every small business has the tools to thrive, powered by the America First agenda."

Here's what past attendees had to say about the summit:



"Extremely convenient and full of useful, relevant information. Easy to navigate from the comfort of wherever you may be."



"I think this is a great place to get loads of information from and if you still can't find it, you can chat with someone who knows the answer right here."

"[This conference] gave me access to good information, introduced me to new companies and opened my eyes to companies that make running my business much easier."

To learn more and register for the virtual summit, visit the event registration page .

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration:

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit .

Cosponsorship Authorization # 24-44-C. SBA's participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

