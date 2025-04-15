Former Tesla Head Of Investor Relations Martin Viecha Joins Skyryse As Strategic Advisor

"Martin's insight into disruptive technologies and his ability to connect investors to our vision will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth," said Dr. Mark Groden, Founder and CEO of Skyryse. "As we pioneer a simpler, safer, and more accessible future for aviation, Martin's experience will help us tell our story to a global audience."

Skyryse recently began the final phase of flight testing for SkyOS and continues to grow its ecosystem of top-tier advisors from aviation, defense, and technology. Viecha joins a growing roster of strategic leaders, including former FAA Chief Counsel Marc Nichols and retired Lieutenant Generals Ross Coffman and Karsten Heckl.

"I've met many companies and founders over the years, but Skyryse embodies the qualities I saw at Tesla more than any other," said Martin Viecha. "The mission, the team, the lean mindset-it was clear to me early on that being part of this story would be a privilege."

Founded in 2016, the mission of Los Angeles-based Skyryse® is to bring about a new era in flight, with a goal of zero fatalities, and where piloting any aircraft is simple and safe. Their proprietary SkyOSTM universal operating system for flight – which powers their first aircraft, the Skyryse OneTM – gives pilots greater control by simplifying the management of an aircraft during standard flight operations, inclement weather, and emergencies. Skyryse has raised more than $300 million from leading investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Monashee Investment Management, Positive Sum, ArrowMark Partners, Venrock, Eclipse Ventures, Cantos, Stanford University, and Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit or watch videos of Skyryse in action on YouTube .

