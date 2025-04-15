Inmar Intelligence Announces Agreement With Drug Enforcement Administration

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence , a leader in healthcare solutions for hospitals, pharmacies and life sciences companies, today announced the successful conclusion of an administrative process with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) through a Memorandum of Agreement. The signing of this agreement affirms Inmar's commitment to stringent regulatory compliance and driving excellence through innovation.

Inmar actively collaborated with DEA officials over the last 18 months to reach a shared consensus on the interpretation of controlled substance regulations related to reverse distribution. While this collaborative effort was initiated following the DEA's issuance of an Order to Show Cause, the DEA acknowledged that there was no diversion of controlled substances from any of Inmar's facilities.

Inmar's work to assess and implement improvements is ongoing and continued in earnest throughout the conversation with DEA officials. The Agency and Inmar have agreed upon a series of measures that will ensure the company's current standards remain in place while also continuing, in many cases, to exceed regulatory requirements.

"We are pleased to have concluded this matter with the DEA," said Brian Nightengale, EVP and President, Healthcare at Inmar Intelligence. "This agreement reflects our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding regulatory requirements. Our continuous improvement measures are designed to set new benchmarks in the industry and ensure the highest standards of security and compliance," added Nightengale.

Inmar's proactive approach includes the implementation of advanced package-tracking systems, enhanced security protocols, and comprehensive training programs for its employees. These measures have been developed to surpass current regulatory requirements and reinforce Inmar's position as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

This agreement enables Inmar to continue its mission of providing innovative solutions that make healthcare smarter and safer to improve patients' lives. Inmar's federal lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the DEA filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas is also settled and dismissed in concert with this agreement.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we optimize the healthcare value chain to improve patient safety, access and affordability. As a partner for over 40 years to health systems, pharmacies and life sciences companies, we design and build solutions to address the complex challenges in the business of healthcare. Our mission is to enable improved financial and patient outcomes to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Visit inmar and follow us on LinkedIn . Email us at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inmar Intelligence

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED