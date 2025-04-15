Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Razor (TLS-789)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more effective way to shave various areas of the body," said an inventor, from Land O Lakes, Fla., "so I invented the RAZOR RING. My ergonomic razor design would provide a closer and more efficient shave, and it would leave the skin feeling soft and smooth."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of razor for shaving. In doing so, it offers an alternative to razors with a straight handle. As a result, it provides a smoother shave and an optimum angle. It also could speed up the process of shaving various areas of the body. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for males and females.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-789, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

