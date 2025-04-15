The Beauty Genie® And Mybeautykit Partner To Revolutionize Haircare Access For College Students

The Beauty Genie by Ebony Karim

MyBeautyKit by Shay Bailey

The Beauty Genie® and MyBeautyKit Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Beauty Genie, a pioneer in accessible haircare solutions, and MyBeautyKit, an innovative digital beauty platform, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to improve the beauty industry by combining The Beauty Genie's vending machine technology with MyBeautyKit's digital expertise.The partnership will launch at Bridgewater State University on April 4th, 2025, showcasing the combined efforts of both brands. Students will have the opportunity to engage with The Beauty Genie's state-of-the-art vending machines stocked with haircare products, while also experiencing MyBeautyKit's mobile app for personalized beauty recommendations and education.Ebony Karim, Founder and CEO of The Beauty Genie, shared, "We're excited to join forces with MyBeautyKit to enhance beauty access through technology. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals with textured and multicultural hair."Shay Bailey, Founder of MyBeautyKit, added, "Partnering with The Beauty Genie allows us to bring our digital beauty experience directly to college campuses, providing students with expert makeup advice and tips to complement their haircare routines."This partnership marks a step forward in addressing the needs of underrepresented communities in the beauty industry, especially on college campuses.About The Beauty GenieThe Beauty Genie is a company dedicated to empowering individuals with textured and multicultural hair through accessible haircare solutions. Founded by Ebony J. Karim, the company utilizes vending machines to provide high-quality, curated haircare products, making beauty more convenient for its customers. With a mission to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, The Beauty Genie is transforming the way people access haircare products.Website: The Beauty Genie WebsiteInstagram: The Beauty Genie InstagramAbout MyBeautyKitMyBeautyKit is a digital beauty platform designed to enhance women's confidence in beauty. Founded by Shay Bailey, the company offers a mobile app featuring live lessons, expert advice, and beauty tips. MyBeautyKit aims to be a comprehensive digital beauty resource, connecting users with the right products and brands.Website: MyBeautyKit WebsiteInstagram: @MyBeautyKitBrandFor interview requests, contact:

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.