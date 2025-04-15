Delhi Speaker Meets Odisha CM During Visit To Study Paperless Legislative Process

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 15 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with a team, arrived in Bhubaneswar to learn more about the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) that has helped Odisha Assembly adopt a paperless legislative process, an official said on Tuesday.

The three-day study tour from April 15 to April 17 will offer Speaker Gupta an opportunity to study the Odisha Assembly's digital processes.

An official of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said the objective of the tour is to study best practices, technological frameworks, and operational models adopted by Odisha in implementing NeVA effectively.

After reaching Bhubaneswar, the delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surma Padhi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi.

The team from Delhi includes Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior officials of the Delhi Assembly, and key officers associated with the E-Vidhan project.

Odisha CM Manjhi presented before the Delhi team an overview of the state's innovative digital attendance system. This system allows Members of the Legislative Assembly to mark attendance and access daily proceedings via digital dashboards, further contributing to the goal of a paperless Assembly.

During a meeting with Odisha Assembly Speaker Padhi, Delhi Speaker Gupta engaged in in-depth discussions on the implementation of the E-Vidhan system in Delhi.

Speaker Padhi assured full cooperation and shared valuable insights from Odisha's recent transition to a paperless legislative process.

In a separate interaction with Odisha Governor, Speaker Gupta outlined the Delhi Assembly's initiative to become fully solar-powered.

He informed him that the Assembly will soon generate 550 kw of solar power, resulting in estimated monthly savings of Rs 15 lakh in electricity costs.

Inspired by this model, Odisha Governor Dr Kambhampati expressed interest in adopting a similar solar energy system at the Raj Bhavan. He commended Delhi's progressive steps toward integrating technology with environmental sustainability, highlighting its potential to serve as a model for legislative bodies across the country.