Is It A Sign Or A Coincidence? Eagle Seen Flying With A Flag-Like Cloth Over Puri's Jagannath Temple Sparks Buzz
Eyewitnesses claim the bird was first seen near the western gate of the Sri Mandir before taking flight with the cloth and circling the iconic Neela Chakra, the blue wheel atop the temple. It then reportedly flew toward the nearby sea and vanished into the horizon.
What has intrigued devotees and observers alike is the uncanny resemblance of the cloth to the Patitapaban Bana, the sacred flag hoisted atop the Jagannath Temple. However, officials confirmed that the original flag was still intact when the eagl was seen overhead, leaving the identity of the cloth unverified.
As of Tuesday, the Shree Jagannath Temple administration has not released any official comment on the incident.Also Read | Jagannath temple priest to develop ₹200cr spiritual luxury resort project in Puri
The sighting has struck a chord among the faithful, especially in light of the local belief that birds do not fly above the Jagannath Temple-a mystery often associated with divine protection by Garuda, the eagle mount of Lord Vishnu.
Social media platforms, especially X, have been abuzz with varying reactions. One user wrote,“If true, this is a very bad omen. Local belief that it happens when Lord Jagannath arrives for war. May the lord be kind!”
Another called it a“celestial message” suggesting Garuda himself might be blessing the world by spreading Lord Jagannath's energy globally.
However, sceptics also weighed in.“Superstitious narratives are made viral,” commented one user, while another offered a simpler explanation:“Nothing, it's taking it for making nest.”Also Read | 5 mythical creatures that may have existed
The symbolic act-whether divine intervention or coincidence-has reignited conversations about faith, folklore , and the enduring mystique surrounding one of India's holiest temples.
