Alchemy Pay Expands U.S. Licensing Footprint With Arizona Money Transmitter License Approval

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-crypto payment solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has successfully obtained a Money Transmitter License (MTL) in Arizona, the United States, issued by the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. This approval marks a significant milestone in Alchemy Pay's commitment to regulatory compliance and financial security.

With the addition of Arizona, Alchemy Pay now holds Money Transmitter Licenses in nine U.S. states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Wyoming. The company continues to expand its regulatory footprint, with additional applications currently under review in multiple jurisdictions.

In recent, the Trump administration has embraced a pro-crypto stance, marked by initiatives like the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the White House Crypto Summit, signaling strong support for digital assets. In alignment with this supportive landscape, Alchemy Pay's pursuit of MTLs in more U.S. states reflects its dedication to compliance and its ambition to bridge traditional finance with the evolving crypto ecosystem in the U.S. market.

This Money Transmitter License enables Alchemy Pay to facilitate seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transactions for users within Arizona, ensuring full compliance with the state's financial regulations. With this license, Alchemy Pay strengthens its ability to provide regulated, secure, and efficient payment services, further enhancing its credibility as a trusted global payments provider.

"This regulatory achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to compliance, security, and financial transparency," said Ailona Tsik, CMO at Alchemy Pay. "As the digital asset industry matures, obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals remains a top priority for us. We are dedicated to providing our users with a secure and legally compliant platform, and this latest milestone reinforces that commitment."

Alchemy Pay has been a trusted fiat-payment gateway since its founding in 2017, facilitating seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions worldwide. By 2024, it achieved 3 million registered users and processed 8 million transactions , marking an impressive 3X growth over the past year. This surge reflects the increasing demand for its services and its strong position in the industry.

Beyond its expanding regulatory presence in the United States, Alchemy Pay has achieved significant compliance milestones across multiple global markets. These include an Authorised Payment Institution License in the United Kingdom, admission to Swiss VQF as an Self-Regulatory Organisation, Electronic and Financial Business Registration in South Korea, registration as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider (DCEP) under AUSTRAC in Australia, and a Money Service Business (MSB) in Canada. These achievements demonstrate Alchemy Pay's ongoing dedication to regulatory excellence and its role as a trusted leader in the financial technology sector.

Alchemy Pay remains committed to securing further regulatory approvals worldwide, ensuring its continued ability to offer compliant, secure, and innovative financial solutions across multiple jurisdictions.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. Additionally, the NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

Website Twitter LinkedIn Medium YouTube Telegram Discord

SOURCE Alchemy Pay

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED