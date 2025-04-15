Marketsandmarkets Launches 'US Reciprocal Tariffs 2025: Global Shock, Corporate Reckoning' Strategic Response Solution

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets, a strategic advisory firm specializing in global risk and trade intelligence, has launched a comprehensive response solution to help businesses navigate the disruptive impact of US 2025 reciprocal tariffs – 10%–54% duties on imports from 57 countries, prompting a wave of global retaliation.

"This isn't just a temporary shock-it is a structural shift in global trade," said Sandeep Sugla, Chief Executive Officer at MarketsandMarkets. "Companies that act now can turn tariff risk into a competitive advantage. Those that delay risk eroded margins, lost customers, and long-term disruption."

MarketsandMarkets' solution, titled 'US Tariffs 2025: Global Shock, Corporate Reckoning', includes:



Tariff Risk Exposure Diagnostic: Map and quantify exposure across sourcing, SKUs, and geographies to identify high-risk flows.

Strategic Scenario Planning Toolkit: Outline 2–3 likely future trade paths with implications and readiness triggers for each.

90-Day Tariff Readiness Scorecard & Playbook: Assess internal preparedness and prioritize mitigation levers across functions.

Executive Briefing Pack (with Sector-Wise Impact View): Summarize strategic insights for CXOs, including implications for key end-use industries. Top Customer Impact Assessment: Assess how tariffs might affect top customers and what that means for you.

The solution offers tailored insights for companies operating in healthcare, chemicals, materials, technology, semiconductors, food and beverages, agriculture, automotive, aerospace, energy, and industrials.

"Global supply chains are being regionalized, duplicated, or re-engineered," said Aashish Mehra, Chief Research Officer, MarketsandMarkets. "We built this solution so decision-makers have the visibility and frameworks they need to respond decisively."

The whitepaper and readiness tools are available now at MarketsandMarkets US Reciprocal Tariff Platform . Companies can also book a 30-minute strategy call to discuss exposure and mitigation priorities.

About MarketsandMarkets

Founded in 2009, MarketsandMarkets (MnM) was built on a forward-looking vision: to identify and monetize the next wave of business opportunities embedded within global disruption. While others discussed megatrends like AI, 3D printing, IoT, and robotics, MnM saw a deeper insight-the unrealized revenue potential these shifts could unlock across industries.

MnM anticipates a USD 25 trillion revenue transformation in the B2B economy by 2030-driven not just by technology but by macroeconomic shocks, policy shifts, climate pressures, and geopolitical flashpoints. Today, MnM tracks both emerging innovations and global dislocations-including landmark disruptions such as the 2025 US reciprocal tariffs-to help clients decode complexity, quantify exposure, and seize asymmetric growth opportunities ahead of competitors.

Over the past 13+ years, MnM has worked with 10,000+ clients across 30+ sectors, delivering over USD 140 billion in revenue impact. We've evolved from a market research publisher to a growth-enablement partner, powered by a 'GIVE Growth' philosophy and a 1,500+ strong team driven by outcome, not output.

Our commitment to strategic foresight and execution has earned us recognition from Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, and we remain the only India-origin firm on that prestigious list. What makes us a blue-ocean partner is our proprietary platform: Knowledge StoreTM-an AI-enabled, primary-research-driven market intelligence engine built to empower CXOs, strategy teams, and growth leaders to identify hidden inflection points and future profit pools in real-time. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipelines and win more deals with precision.

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

To learn more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

