Data Decisions Group Expands Executive Leadership Team

DURHAM, N.C., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Decisions Group (DDG), a leader in data-driven marketing and analytics solutions, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Michael Hannay as Chief Revenue Officer, Brian DiMarino as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Bill Ochs as Vice President of Sales.

Michael Hannay brings over 30 years of experience in the data marketing industry, having successfully managed revenue growth and client success with high-performance teams. As Chief Revenue Officer, Michael will oversee go-to-market strategy, client acquisition, and expansion into new industry verticals.

Brian DiMarino joins DDG as Senior Vice President of Sales, with a strong track record in enterprise sales and strategic partnerships. His leadership will support the company's national sales and partnership strategies.

Bill Ochs, appointed as Vice President of Sales, brings extensive experience in data-driven solutions. He will lead sales efforts targeting list brokers and ad agencies for DDG's core data offerings, with an emphasis on delivering the highest response rate audiences in the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Michael, Brian, and Bill to our leadership team," said Mike Hail, CEO of Data Decisions Group. "Their combined experience and leadership will be instrumental as we execute our strategic vision and expand our impact in the data-driven marketing space. This investment in top-tier talent reflects our commitment to delivering measurable results and innovation for our clients."

Michael Hannay, Chief Revenue Officer, added: "I'm honored to join DDG and collaborate with Mike Hail, CEO, Graham McWhorter, COO and David Schneider, EVP Business Development. The company's values, client focus, and ambition resonate deeply with me. I look forward to helping lead the next phase of growth and delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients and team."

These leadership additions reinforce DDG's position as a trusted partner to brands and agencies seeking high-performance marketing solutions powered by data, analytics, and proprietary consumer insights. As DDG continues its rapid growth trajectory, the company will be actively looking to expand its team with top-tier talent to support growth and deliver even greater value to clients.

For more information about Data Decisions Group, please visit our website at datadecisionsgroup .

SOURCE Data Decisions Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED