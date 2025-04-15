Advisors Rate Seminars As Second-Best ROI For New Clients, Behind Networking: Acquireup Survey

Meanwhile, a surprising number of advisors don't use any lead generation tools or know which channel offers the highest return on investment.

TROY, Mich. and TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial advisors and other financial professionals consider their growth strategies for this year, AcquireUp , a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping financial professionals grow their practices, brings the latest insights via the 2025 Industry Index . The firm's first survey found that financial professionals heavily rely on referrals and networking for their success and, in some cases, may not have the proper infrastructure to adequately measure their marketing efforts.

Nearly 70 percent of financial professionals said networking and referrals are their primary marketing strategy, and 56 percent of respondents consider this as the top marketing channel from a return on investment (ROI) standpoint, making it top-rated in both usage and perceived return. Second to that were seminars and workshops, with 35 percent of professionals using them and 17 percent identifying them as the channel delivering the highest ROI, highlighting their strong potential for practice growth.

"Given today's volatile market, growth and new clients are critical for financial advisors to offset revenue swings, reduce risk, and capitalize on investor uncertainty," said Greg Bogich , chief executive officer of AcquireUp. "Our research found that 32 percent of advisors haven't tried seminar marketing - despite the measurable lift it delivers in qualified leads and new assets. For those who want predictable growth, it's one of the most effective channels available."

Among the survey's surprises were that 65 percent do not utilize any lead generation tools, instead relying on referrals, networking and traditional marketing methods for this vital growth process, and that 13 percent of professionals were unsure which marketing activities achieved the greatest ROI. Additionally, almost 30 percent of professionals manage their own websites.

"Some of the survey's results show how much financial professionals benefit from strong client relationship strategies and a robust marketing tech stack to drive growth and retention," explained Derek Janis , AcquireUp's chief marketing officer. "Financial professionals who don't have the data to support good marketing decisions are taking stabs in the dark, which will not lead to growth in challenging markets."

AcquireUp's survey was conducted at the end of 2024 and surveyed over 200 advisors and other financial professionals nationwide. Other key findings from the survey included:



New Client Acquisition - Top Growth Driver and Biggest Hurdle: 73 percent of advisors identify new client acquisition as their primary growth driver, yet a substantial 43 percent also cite it as their greatest challenge.

Referral Program Adoption Lags: Less than half (46 percent) of financial professionals currently utilize a referral program. Webinars Prove Effective Lead Generation Tool: A strong majority (67 percent) of financial professionals have successfully leveraged webinars to generate leads for their firms.

At the start of this year, the firm announced its newest offering, Express Digital , which complements its full-service seminar marketing offerings. The firm gives financial service professionals two options for executing seminar marketing - custom-crafted or performance-based campaigns.

To access the full 2025 Industry Index or AcquireUp's seminar marketing solutions, go to .

About AcquireUp

AcquireUp is a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect with, and engage high-quality leads. Based in Troy, MI and Tampa, Fl, AcquireUp's core services include lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing, and client engagement solutions, all supported by a comprehensive technology platform that streamlines campaign management. By removing the stress of marketing, AcquireUp enables advisors to focus on what they do best - building meaningful client relationships. For more information, visit acquireup .

