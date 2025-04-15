Bluecart Unveils Predictive Inventory, Menu Profitability Benchmarking, And Vendor Payment Tools To Drive The Future Of Restaurant Profitability

"Our mission is to drive the next wave of margin and growth for restaurants by blending predictive ordering, deep benchmarking, and scalable vendor access," said Konstantin Zvereff, CEO of BlueCart. "This release marks a new chapter where our technology becomes a revenue driver, not just a cost-saving center."

Predictive Inventory & Ordering

BlueCart's newly launched predictive ordering feature leverages historical depletion, real-time inventory levels, and seasonality trends to recommend precisely what and when to order, automatically adjusting for par levels and actual usage. This powerful functionality drives significant reductions in waste and over-ordering, helping operators cut food costs and run leaner kitchens.

Menu Costing with Industry Benchmarking

For the first time, restaurants can benchmark the profitability of their own menu items against a network of 125,000 peers. Coupled with POS integrations, this enables data-backed decisions that maximize contribution margin per plate.

QuickBooks Online Integration

BlueCart's QBO integration for both vendors and buyers simplifies cash flow planning, shortens payment cycles, and drives client utilization expansion through tighter financial alignment between procurement and accounting systems.

Self-Onboarding for Vendors

With the launch of BlueCart's new self-onboarding flow, vendors can set up accounts and begin selling in under 24 hours (down from three days), slashing onboarding costs and accelerating network growth.

Vendor Fee Pass-Through Option

Vendors can now opt to pass on payment processing fees, reducing financial friction and boosting adoption among large enterprise vendors who previously hesitated to absorb transaction costs.

BlueCart's Endless Aisle - now the fastest-growing module on the platform, continues to scale rapidly. Its value proposition is revenue lift through expanded product access, not just cost savings. This shift has enabled the company to double its salesforce in 2025, increasing restaurant acquisition velocity.

Following recent enhancements, leading hospitality brands such as Hilton Hotels have more than doubled their usage of BlueCart, driven by the power of predictive tools and financial automation that support large, distributed teams.

Despite the recent divestiture of Restaurant Revolution Technology, BlueCart's newest features are already driving stronger adoption from restaurants and vendors, while helping everyone on the platform cut costs and operate more efficiently.

About BlueCart:

BlueCart is a next-generation B2B eCommerce and wholesale ordering platform powering over 125,000 restaurants and thousands of vendors. The company's product suite includes BlueCart (restaurant and vendor procurement), BinWise (beverage inventory and analytics), and SproutQR (QR menu tools). BlueCart's mission is to make hospitality operations simpler, smarter, and more profitable.

