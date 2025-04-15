Ascellahealth Announces Key Executive Promotions, Supporting Strategic Growth In The Life Sciences Business Unit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERWYN, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth , a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, today announces the promotion of Donovan Quill to chief strategy officer, Life Sciences, and Bob Gilkin, RPh, MBA, to chief commercial and growth officer. In their new positions, Donovan and Bob serve dual appointments, continuing in their leadership roles at AscellaHealth while contributing to the growth of Actum Pharma as an affiliate organization that helps companies fund, develop, manage and market novel, life-changing therapies.

Bill Oldham, president and chairman, AscellaHealth, says,“For years, we've observed multiple companies struggle to navigate business complexities as they pursue their mission: helping patients and families access life altering therapies. By integrating the strengths of AscellaHealth and Actum, we can offer high-value opportunities for emerging biopharma companies as well as established specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers, whether they are launching new therapies or positioning existing products for increased market share. Together, we offer a fresh approach to uncovering operational gaps and bringing untapped resources and expertise to accelerate market success.”

Quill, an industry veteran and rare disease advocate, shares,“I started my career in life sciences because of the impact of a rare disease, Alpha-1, had on my own family. Since then, I have had an unwavering passion for ensuring new treatments effectively reach their intended patient populations. Taking on a leadership role with Actum Pharma provides an exciting opportunity for me to bring that passion to clinical stage companies while continuing my work with in-market therapies that require specialty distribution and patient services.”

Gilkin, who launched his career as a registered pharmacist, adds,“Recent scientific breakthroughs, particularly in rare diseases, have been astounding. But, to have real impact for patients we need to meet these scientific breakthroughs with equally innovative market strategies, from capital management and payer solutions to alternative distribution and therapy administration models. This dual appointment with Actum Pharma will not only enable us to help our clients remove bottlenecks to success but also develop new models that pave the way for future therapies.”

The new appointments build upon the recent addition of senior executives to the AscellaHealth team, including Clayton Edwards, RPh, MBA, senior vice president, Payer Business Unit and Carl T. Bertram, PharmD, MS, MBA, senior vice president, Pharma Business Unit. Additionally, Lisa Crowley was promoted to senior vice president of human resources and workforce development/chief of staff. These experienced professionals reinforce a commitment to delivering tailored, high-value end-to-end solutions that support specialty pharmaceutical product commercialization, improved patient access to novel therapies and optimal clinical outcomes.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit .

About Actum Pharma

Actum Pharma, a strategy and operating business partner to global biopharma manufacturers, is founded and led by industry leaders with a mission to solve an addressable problem in life sciences: the failure of scientifically viable, life-changing therapies to achieve success due to avoidable market missteps. Through a unique operating partner model, Actum helps companies fund, develop, manage and market novel therapies through a portfolio of proven business solutions that accelerate market success. Visit .

