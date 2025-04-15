HYDRAQUIP TO OFFER ENHANCED ELECTRIC CAPABILITIES THROUGH VANGUARD PARTNERSHIP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton announced today that Hydraquip , a Houston-based hydraulics and electrification solutions provider, as its newest VanguardTM Battery Technology Partner . Hydraquip specializes in designing custom electro-hydraulic and fully electric systems, including mobile controls, Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) design and software development. This partnership between Vanguard and Hydraquip aims to enhance electrification options for OEMs, particularly within the mobile off-highway equipment sector.

The Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program focuses on integrating Vanguard battery technology with the expertise of key industry partners. Hydraquip, known for its work in mobile off-highway OEM hydraulics and electrification, will leverage Vanguard lithium-ion battery packs to expand its range of electrification solutions.

"We were impressed by the robustness and scalability of Vanguard's battery technology. By partnering with them, we can diversify into new markets and expand our offerings to include a wider range of electric solutions, particularly in lower-power applications and in conjunction with our High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems for lower power actuation,” said Dalton Hamilton, Vice President of Technology at Hydraquip.“This collaboration means more powerful and efficient options for our customers."

With deep expertise in mechanical solutions, PLC programming and industrial software design, Hydraquip specializes in the design and implementation of sophisticated electric and hybrid systems. By incorporating Vanguard's battery technology, Hydraquip can offer more comprehensive solutions to its customers in such industries as oil and gas, construction, agriculture, and maintenance, repair and overhaul..

"Hydraquip brings a wealth of experience in hydraulics and electrification solutions. We are excited to have them join the ranks of our Vanguard battery technology partner program,” said David Frank, Senior Vice President and President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton.“Their established expertise in electrification and drives, paired with our robust and scalable battery solutions, will significantly expand the range of options available to OEMs seeking to electrify their equipment. This collaboration will provide comprehensive, high-performance solutions, empowering them to transition smoothly."

Leveraging advanced lithium-ion technology, Vanguard battery products are assembled in the United States and supported by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. An extended eight-year* commercial limited warranty on all battery packs underscores Vanguard's dedication to delivering reliable, high-performance power solutions.

*See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power

solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

About Hydraquip Electric Systems

Hydraquip, Inc., which services the states of TX, LA, OK, TN, CO, AZ, NM & AR, is part of Employee Owned Holdings, Inc (EOH), a 100% employee-owned company based in Houston, Texas. EOH is also the parent of Supreme Integrated Technology, Inc. and GCC. For more information about Hydraquip, Inc. and our family of employee-owned companies, please visit .





