Midwest Technical Institute Announces 2025 Illinois High School Welding Competition Winners

EAST PEORIA, Ill., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) held its 2025 Illinois Regional High School Welding Competition at its East Peoria campus this past Saturday, April 12. The 2025 competition in East Peoria awarded $41,500 in MTI scholarships to 66 high school seniors from the Peoria, Moline and Springfield areas.

“The welding competition is an opportunity for motivated high school seniors to show off their skills and earn MTI scholarship funds to go toward training for their future career,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at MTI.“This competition is more than just demonstrating talent, it's about creating opportunities and providing scholarships to high school seniors looking to take the next step toward a rewarding career.”

The first-prize winner of this year's competition, Elliana Allen of Grundy Area Vocational Center, received a $5,000 scholarship to MTI as well as a $1,000 donation to help support Grundy Area Vocational Center's welding department.

The second-prize winner, Liam Maupin of Dunlap High School, received a $2,500 scholarship. The third-place winner, Blake Hajny of Morton High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. All participants received a $500 MTI scholarship.

“The welding program at MTI provides students hands-on training that prepares them for a successful future in welding,” said Schonauer.“Welding is a vital trade that offers seniors a path to a long-term career, without needing to go the traditional college route, and we're excited to help seniors on that journey.”

The event allowed friends and family of participants from across Illinois to watch the competition. The event included campus tours and opportunities to meet with MTI's Admissions Team and members of the welding department. Several local employers donated welding gear, tools, and supplies for raffle prizes, including Hawkeye Steel Sales, Heavy Hitters Tig Rigs, Lincoln Electric, Merrill Steel, and B&B Pipe.

MTI is a trade school that provides hands-on training in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology and trucking. These skilled-trades industries can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. MTI prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

