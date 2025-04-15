A Road Adventure Like No Other With Dragon Drive Club Rally

Location: Germany, Austria, Italy, and Monaco

Duration: 8 days

[15.04.2025] – Sleek curves, roaring engines, Alpine switchbacks and sunset toasts in Tuscany - this is a tour like no other. Welcome to the on-road celebration of horsepower, finesse, and the kind of beauty that unfolds with every turn of the wheel.

The DragOn Drive Club Rally returns in 2025 with a new route and fresh energy. Launching from Munich on June 13th , the journey brings together an elite lineup of cars-Ferrari F8, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari Lusso, Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica and Aventador, and Aston Martin Vantage among them-for eight days of adrenaline and elegance.

The rally reaches its first mountain pass in Seefeld, Austria on June 14th . Nestled deep in the Tyrolean Alps, this picture-perfect village transforms into a dynamic test ground. Fresh mountain air, and the sound of engines echoing through the valleys-it's an ideal stage to warm up the wheels.

Further on, in Venice on June 16-18th , the rhythm changes a little. The pace softens as the convoy trades asphalt for ancient canals and polished wooden boats. Between stone bridges and fading light, there's time to drift through ancient waterways, spritz in hand, as Venice reveals its secrets one ripple at a time.

Then it's back to full throttle. Florence on June 18-20th pulses with energy, history, and design-Renaissance art, sun-drenched rooftops, and espresso-fueled mornings, all driven with the same intensity as the V12s echoing through its streets. Wide windshields frame palazzos and piazzas, with every curve revealing another layer of the city's character-felt on the walls, in the food, and deep in the rhythm of the road.

The next stretch leads to Modena, where the very DNA of Italian speed was written. The birthplace of Ferrari, the city hums with reverence and adrenaline. Every road in and out carries legacy in its asphalt.

And finally, Monaco on June 20-21st . No introduction required. Cliff-hugging turns, terracotta rooftops, sea spray in the air-this final stretch delivers the kind of driving that feels cinematic because it is.

What happens off the road is just as carefully crafted. Evenings are reserved for five-star comfort-where engines rest and conversations continue over aged Barolo and world-class cuisine.

