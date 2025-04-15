Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


METRO Inc.

2025-04-15 10:13:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:27 AM EST - METRO Inc. : Will release its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Wednesday, April 16. The release will be followed by a conference call at 9:00 p.m. (EDT). METRO Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $100.31.

