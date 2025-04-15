Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.


2025-04-15 10:13:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Has announced today the availability of medical cannabis concentrates to patients in the United Kingdom (U.K.). This launch marks the company's meaningful step in offering its proprietary cultivar-specific inhalable cannabis extracts in the U.K. market. These products are available to patients in Canada and Australia and this launch reinforces Aurora's commitment to expanding patient access to an even greater variety of high-quality, premium medical cannabis globally. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $5.90.

MENAFN15042025000212011056ID1109432704

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search