Heydar Aliyev Center To Open Exhibition By Brazilian Artist-Sculptor

An exhibition by the renowned Brazilian artist-sculptor Luiz de Souza will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center starting from May 16, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, titled“Expression of Eternity,” will feature works that will be presented in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The leitmotif of the artworks in the exhibition stems from the artist's relationship with time. Luiz de Souza believes that time passes differently when painting. In this case, time does not progress mathematically, but rather continues with a special measure.

The artist is convinced that the rush to complete any piece of work quickly in the modern era does not align with the duration required for the application of ancient techniques. However, it is precisely these methods, which require more time, that grant originality and value to the artworks.

The theme of time is also central to the“Countdown” painting, which will be presented for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. In this work, the figure riding a moped moves counterclockwise to the clock hands, as if going back in time to retrace the path it has traveled. This piece symbolizes the countdown and emphasizes humanity's impact on the Earth, suggesting that human activity speeds up the onset of a new process of collective destruction.

Among the new works by the artist are also paintings like“Time Travelers,” which reflects the idea of going back and experiencing the past differently, and“Drowned in Time,” which symbolizes how vast time is compared to our society.

Luiz de Souza's talent and interest in art emerged when he began drawing and working with sculpture at the age of three.

His works, exhibited in various countries and held in private collections, showcase a refined use of color and light reminiscent of Johannes Vermeer, the surrealism of Salvador Dalí, and the dramatic contrast of light and shadow found in Michelangelo Caravaggio.

Luiz de Souza's exhibition“Expression of Eternity” at the Heydar Aliyev Center will continue until April 1, 2026.

