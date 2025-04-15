RGF® Environmental Group Offers Proven Solution Amid Rising Candida Auris Threat In U.S. Hospitals

Lucidium® UV-C Systems

- Dr. James Marsden, RGF's Director of Science and TechnologyPORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As hospitals across the United States face an alarming rise in Candida auris (C. auris) infections-an emerging and drug-resistant fungus that has taken hold in healthcare settings - RGFEnvironmental Group offers a timely and science-backed solution with its Photohydroionization(PHI-Cell) and LucidiumUV-C disinfection technologies.C. auris can cause invasive candidiasis, a serious condition in which the infection spreads to the bloodstream and internal organs, posing a life-threatening risk to hospitalized patients. It presents a severe threat to immunocompromised individuals and is notoriously difficult to eradicate once established in healthcare environments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified C. auris as an urgent public health concern due to its high mortality rate, resistance to common antifungal treatments, and ability to spread rapidly in hospital settings.“Hospital environments need effective, scalable solutions that go beyond traditional cleaning protocols,” said Dr. James Marsden, RGF's Director of Science and Technology.“Our PHI-Celltechnology has been scientifically tested against Candida albicans, a closely related yeast, and demonstrated strong efficacy in inactivating this pathogen. Given the genetic and structural similarities between C. albicans and C. auris, PHI-Celltechnology offers a critical line of defense in air and surface disinfection for healthcare facilities.”Using proprietary UV-based technology, RGF's PHI-Cellinstalls in the hospital HVAC system where it generates low levels of airborne hydrogen peroxide from ambient moisture, targeting and neutralizing pathogenic microorganisms throughout the treated space. This process has been validated in both laboratory and real-world settings for its effectiveness against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Complementing PHI-Cell, RGF's high-output Lucidiumpassive UV-C systems deliver targeted air treatment, particularly effective in HVAC and equipment-integrated installations. RGF's MicroconHEPA based filtration systems also provide proven, robust solution to reduce the risk of infectious airborne pathogen transmission in healthcare settings.With immune-compromised patient populations growing and infectious fungal agents gaining prominence, hospitals are seeking robust infection control solutions that do not rely solely on pharmaceutical or chemical interventions. RGF's technologies are already installed in numerous medical centers worldwide and meet stringent air quality and safety standards.“As Candida auris spreads rapidly through U.S. hospitals, infection control leaders must act decisively,” added Dr. Marsden.“RGF's PHI-Celland UV-C technologies offer an immediate, proven, and easy-to-install tool to help protect patients and staff.”For more information on how RGF-BioControls, a division of RGFEnvironmental Group, can support infection control protocols in your facility, please contact Romulo Laureano, Global Commercial Sales Manager, at ... or 561-318-4679.

