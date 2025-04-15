MAFIA PROM DATE: AWARD-WINNING SCREENPLAY FUSES SCORSE's STREETWISE GRIT WITH GERWIG's STORY TELLING

Award-winning screenplay poster MAFIA PROM DATE

Award-winning screenplay MAFIA PROM DATE merges the emotional turbulence of adolescence with the high-stakes tension of organized crime.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inspired by Martin Scorsese's nuanced exploration of Italian-American family dynamics and Greta Gerwig's landmark storytelling, MAFIA PROM DATE, by Michael J Volpe, recently captured a Jury Award at the prestigious NOVA International Film & Music Festival. It added to its already impressive collection of recent screenplay awards from festivals in Hollywood, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

MAFIA PROM DATE merges the emotional turbulence of adolescence with the high-stakes tension of organized crime – think Goodfellas meets Lady Bird – with a prom corsage and an FBI raid. At its core, MAFIA PROM DATE is a wildly original and deeply human story about love, loyalty and growing up on the edge of two very different worlds. With its fully fleshed-out characters, unexpected emotional depth, and a plot that walks the tightrope between humor and danger, MAFIA PROM DATE is the next great film-meets-fiction story with crossover appeal.

A HIGH-STAKES LOVE STORY

MAFIA PROM DATE follows Mikie Russo, a high school senior whose romantic ambitions transcend the suffocating expectations of his working-class neighborhood. His Prom target: Gloria DeLuca, the daughter of a powerful Mafia Don, whose world is as meticulously structured as her father's criminal empire. In the narrative arc Mikie must navigate a labyrinth of challenges: high school grades, disapproving parents, her jealous ex-boyfriend, the Don's approval, a Mob jewelry heist and FBI surveillance. The unforeseen climax threatens Mikie and his date, eventually forcing the Don to choose between his blood family and“the family business.”

ABOUT THE SCREENWRITER

Michael J Volpe brings his background as a former newsman and federal government official to his screenwriting, infusing his work with journalistic precision and authentic New York City chutzpah. His diverse portfolio includes previous award-winning screenplays across science fiction, drama, comedy, and family genres.

