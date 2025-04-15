Schulte Hospitality Group Appoints Anne Fischer As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Anne is a hospitality leader with a proven track record of over 20 years driving growth and innovation at some of the hospitality industry's most iconic brands. Most recently, Anne served as Chief Growth Officer of Wingstop, overseeing marketing and digital strategies for more than 2,000 restaurants. Prior to Wingstop, Anne served as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Papa John's International, Inc., one of the largest franchisors of restaurants in the world. She previously held marketing and sales leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. Throughout her career, Anne has been at the forefront of digital transformation, brand evolution, and customer-centric strategy, consistently delivering results in highly competitive markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne to the Schulte Hospitality Group team," said Darryl Schulte, Chairman and CEO. "Her impressive track record of transforming brands and leveraging digital innovation to drive growth aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. We are confident Anne's leadership will elevate our marketing efforts, strengthen customer engagement, and propel Schulte Hospitality Group to new heights."

Anne's appointment follows Schulte's recent partnership announcement with 34th Floor Hospitality, a premier hospitality restaurant management firm allowing for the expansion of Schulte's suite of client offerings. This hire and recent partnership further scale the company's leadership position in the hospitality industry while continuing to build upon the Luxury, Lifestyle & Wellness Division.

"I am honored to join Schulte Hospitality Group at this pivotal stage of our growth journey," said Fischer. "I'm excited to strengthen our portfolio of brands, modernize and scale our marketing capabilities, and bolster Schulte's generational focus on guest experience across our global footprint. I look forward to working with our talented team on our commitment to provide incredible experiences for our guests and deliver exceptional value back to our partners."

About Schulte Hospitality Group:

Schulte Hospitality Group is a professional hotel management and development company that manages 230+ properties under brands from Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, and Graduate Hotels. Schulte was founded in 1999 by several generations of experienced hoteliers who had a passion for the business. Headquartered in Louisville, KY and with an office in London, Schulte is best known for providing high-touch client service, delivering data-driven top line and bottom-line results to owners, and developing leaders on the property teams.

