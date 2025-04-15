TEDCO Seeks Firm For New Website Design And Creative Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The continued growth of TEDCO exemplifies the dedication we have to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem," TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall , said. "This growth that has resulted in TEDCO being recognized as one of the top 20 Venture Capital investors in the Mid-Atlantic region by Pitchbook. And we are excited to see this trajectory continue."

The selected firm will conduct a focus group of local ecosystem entrepreneurs and stakeholders to ensure user experience, design and overall functionality match their needs. The final product will create an efficient tool for Maryland entrepreneurs, with a more condensed and visually appealing directory that allows TEDCO to further support the state's economic growth.

"Just as technology continues to evolve, so too does our tools and resources for entrepreneurs," said Tammi Thomas , chief development and marketing officer for TEDCO. "We are excited to embark on a website redesign project, one that will engage various entrepreneurial stakeholders as we stay true to our commitment of supporting Maryland's innovation ecosystem."

Interested applicants will respond to the detailed RFP, published here . The goal of this RFP is to receive proposals from potential firms, evaluate those submittals and select the one best suited to provide the requested services listed throughout the RFP. All applicants must submit a complete response by 4:00 pm, Friday, June 6, 2025. TEDCO will contact the selected company by Friday, June 27, 2025.

Minority business enterprises, as defined in Section 14-301(f) of the State Finance and Procurement Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, are encouraged to respond to this RFP.

TEDCO's Commitment to Maryland

TEDCO was created in 1998 by the Maryland State Legislature to facilitate the creation of businesses and support their growth in all regions of the State. TEDCO's role is to be Maryland's leading source of funding for early-stage, technology-based businesses; to provide other business assistance to entrepreneurs throughout the State; and to foster technology transfer and commercialization from the State's universities and Federal labs. TEDCO is leading innovation to market in Maryland and contributing to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State through its various programs and funds.

The organization has an ambitious vision: TEDCO will be the recognized national leader for supporting translational research, and technology-based, economic, and entrepreneurial development while being the hub of Maryland's innovation ecosystem.

Working towards this vision, the organization has been leading innovation to market for close to 27 years, creating nearly $2.7 billion in statewide economic activity, as of 2023 . To be a part of the continued journey, learn more about the RFP and how to apply here .

