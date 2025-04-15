Breaking The Noise Barrier: Superior's Impact On New York's Van Wyck Expressway

A traffic noise study was done for the project, which found that noise impacts were affecting properties along the VWE and some nearby areas. To reduce these impacts, noise barriers were added to the scope of work. Once completed, these barriers will vary in heights from 8 to 28 feet, with some using transparent panels for sections over 10 feet tall. In order to reduce the "prison yard effect" of having giant precast walls surrounding neighborhoods, Superior's transparent noise barrier solution, featuring Ready Fit panels with Bird Guard, has played a key role in improving the safety and quality of life for those affected by roadway noise, while not impacting any natural light to be blocked.

Project Scope & Overview

The project calls for the installation of approximately 130,000 square feet of Ready Fit panels with Bird Guard. This equates to approximately 1,500 framed panels. As of now, 550 of these panels have been installed on top of the precast barriers, with 1,000 more still to come!

Design & Engineering

WSP set the framework for this integrative noise barrier, utilizing a straightforward yet highly effective design. The base concrete panel stands at a consistent 10 feet in height, with transparent sections above the concrete base that vary in height. The transparency of these sections allows for improved aesthetics, while also ensuring noise reduction. "The Superior team provided much-needed input during the planning and design process, especially with regards to the general costing and visualization of transparent barriers. Their expertise and commitment to excellence made a significant impact on the overall success of the project." - Edward Tadross, Vice President at WSP

"Superior's process is efficient and precise," says Nate Binette, Director of Operations, Superior. "Using SB13 technical drawings and schematics, we were able to calculate the precise height of the transparent panels and ensure proper alignment with the base concrete structures. Each bay is then filled with one to three Ready Fit panels based on the wall's needs. The aim is to optimize material use while ensuring the panels align well for a consistent look."

Responsibilities & Collaboration

While the wall layout is managed by others, Superior's responsibility lies in supplying the frames for the panels and ensuring their structural capability. Fort Miller Precast, manufactured the concrete base panels, and Superior integrates the transparent section on to these existing structures. This collaboration ensures the final product meets both design and safety specifications, with Superior's frames providing the necessary structural integrity.

Conclusion

The Van Wyck Expressway construction project highlights the integration capabilities of Superior's noise barrier products, providing an effective solution to roadway noise while meeting the specific needs of the project in terms of structural integrity, aesthetic quality, and environmental impact. By utilizing Ready Fit panels with Bird Guard, the project promises long-lasting noise reduction. As the project progresses, Superior remains committed to delivering high-quality solutions, helping to shape a quieter and safer future for the communities.

