PORT AUTHORITY, NEW TERMINAL ONE AND UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD ANNOUNCE THE SELECTION OF DUTY FREE AMERICAS AS DUTY FREE OPERATOR AT JFK AIRPORT's WORLD CLASS NEW TERMINAL ONE

Nearly 20,000 Square Feet of Duty Free Shopping Space will Feature Iconic Global Brands Alongside Distinctive New York City and Queens-Based Artisanal Products

Flagship Multi-Level Store Alongside Four Additional Duty Free Locations Across the Terminal to Recreate Experience of New York's Legendary Shopping Districts

Renderings of New Terminal One Here . Renderings of Duty Free Shopping Venues Here

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), The New Terminal One, and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports have selected Duty Free Americas (DFA) as the exclusive duty-free operator for John F. Kennedy International Airport's New Terminal One, which will open in phases beginning in 2026 with completion in 2030. This privately funded, $9.5 billion all-international terminal will elevate the passenger experience with its duty-free shops that will be inspired by New York City's skyline and landmarks, while featuring iconic global brands alongside local products.

Under the bespoke brand Skyline Duty Free by Duty Free Americas, this first-of-its-kind retail experience, spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, will anchor the terminal's "World's Runway" commercial district. The flagship multi-level store will feature bold architecture that mirrors the terminal's grandeur, alongside four additional duty-free locations throughout the terminal. Inspired by New York City's iconic skyline and dynamic energy, Skyline Duty Free will set a new standard in airport retail, featuring world-renowned powerhouse brands, made-in-NYC products, and immersive shopping experiences.

After moving seamlessly through security, customers will be welcomed by "Love Local," a striking storefront featuring all NYC- and Queens-based makers and businesses. Customers will then enter the heart of the terminal's world-class retail experience anchored by the expansive Skyline Duty Free flagship store – a shopping destination that blends Fifth Avenue elegance and Art Deco flair, enhanced with a distinctive, personal touch. In front of the flagship store, an "experiential center," including virtual reality simulators, fashion, art and brand activations will provide immersive, interactive moments that will capture the imagination of passengers and draw them to the duty-free shops. This interactive center will incorporate cultural, sports and local themes while recreating experiences from New York City neighborhoods through brand and product debuts. This area will be the heart of the Terminal's retail experience, offering an unmatched selection of duty-free exclusives and a true New York City sense of place.

"As an all-international terminal, New Terminal One plays an important role as the region's front-door to the world," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole . "A best-in-class terminal will include an unparalleled retail experience that travelers from around the world expect to find when they come to our region."

"Creating a uniquely New York sense of place across all new and renovated terminals is a fundamental tenet of the Port Authority's transformation of JFK Airport into a world class global gateway," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton . "Global brands alongside locally inspired shops, public art and beautiful architecture that is evocative of New York will make the New Terminal One an appealing part of the passenger journey."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Duty Free Americas, unveiling the first of many incredible retail experiences for guests flying out of the New Terminal One," said New Terminal One CEO Jennifer Aument. "Showcasing unique New York City products and iconic global brands, Skyline Duty Free will offer travelers an unparalleled shopping experience-whether they're searching for the perfect gift or treat before departing our legendary city or completing their shopping adventure in the city that never sleeps. This investment in enhancing our guest experience reflects the strength of the New Terminal One's value proposition and reinforces our position as the terminal of choice for international airlines serving JFK Airport."

"Our vision is to set a new standard in the U.S. with our commercial program at JFK's New Terminal One, and Duty Free Americas is delivering on that ambition with a duty-free program that combines the best international brands with distinctly New York City flavor," said URW Chief Operating Officer Dominic Lowe. "This project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine travel retail, and, together with our partners, we are honored to play a role in shaping this transformational experience coming soon to travelers."

"Duty Free Americas is extremely honored to have been selected as the duty-free concessionaire for John F. Kennedy International Airport's highly anticipated New Terminal One. We extend our sincere gratitude to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, New Terminal One, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for this incredible opportunity," said Duty Free Americas CEO Jerome Falic . "As JFK's largest terminal, New Terminal One is set to redefine international travel to and from New York, and we are excited to play a key role in shaping its retail landscape. We are especially proud to introduce Skyline, a distinctive brand flag for the terminal and a new benchmark in the global travel retail industry. Our innovative stores will elevate the shopping experience, providing international travelers with an unmatched selection of premium products in a dynamic and engaging setting. We look forward to building a strong and collaborative partnership with all stakeholders and are committed to ensuring the long-term success of this venture. Together, we will deliver a world-class duty-free destination that enhances JFK's New Terminal One."

A premium travel retail experience

Skyline Duty Free will feature a curated, robust selection of luxury spirits, wines, skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, confectionary, fashion, accessories, gifts and more; including limited-edition and "Only at New Terminal One" products and collaborations. The duty-free collection will feature:



Independent brand boutiques and shop-in-shops showcasing both the world's most renowned fashion houses and curated emerging brands;

The latest retail innovations including holographic displays, multi-sensory virtual reality, tasting experiences, show-tending mixology bars, and A.I.-powered beauty treatments; "Outside In" Local Business showcase brings the essence of New York City's famous markets-Urbanspace, Chelsea Market, Bryant Park, and more-to the terminal with a thoughtful selection of small-batch goods and locally made artisanal products celebrating local craftsmanship on a global stage. More than 1,000 square feet of hand selected local products will be prominently featured in a rotating assortment.

The New Terminal One will offer an exclusive cash & carry experience, bringing unparalleled convenience to customers. Gone are the days of duty-free purchases held for collection at the boarding gates, slowing the boarding process and risking customers missing their purchases. At New Terminal One, customers will be able to take advantage of omnichannel retail offers such as online click and collect, lounge deliveries.

Commitment to highest quality and expanded business partnerships

URW Airports and its partners' goal is to ensure that the New Terminal One offers passengers the highest quality products while expanding its business partnerships. To further that goal, DFA's joint venture is comprised of 35 percent Airport Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partners including C&E Global Solutions (Albany), JDK19 Group (Queens), BBJ Concessions (Queens), Prevost Consulting Group (Texas), and Parkview Global (Los Angeles). The URW/New Terminal One team is creating flexible entry points for ACDBE and local businesses. These dynamic opportunities balance customer preferences and commercial objectives while growing the capacity of local businesses to attain their ultimate success.

"When an ACDBE like BBJ partners is in a large-scale project, it is more than just generating revenue-it is about demonstrating our expertise, making a meaningful impact, and contributing to something greater," said BBJ Concessions owner James Phillips . "It is an investment in the local economy and a commitment to strengthening the South Jamaica community."

"The C&E Global team fully embraces the role that the retail environment plays in JFK's world-class offering within the New Terminal One," said C&E Global Solutions President and CEO Carl Andrews . "URW and Duty Free Americas have shown a true commitment to incorporating realistic and creative roles for ACDBE Firms with airport operation experience like ours. We are honored to be an ACDBE partner supporting Duty Free Americas' vision to bring retail excellence to JFK, the gateway to the world."

In partnership with the Port Authority, the New Terminal One, URW, and other local stakeholders, Duty Free Americas is committed to empowering local vendors and JFK Airport Institute of Concessions graduates, providing a platform for them to sell their products under the "Love Local" brand while offering business education and guidance.

Duty Free Americas' dedicated team of local category managers will source a wide range of products, with an aim to offer unique merchandise that represent diverse segments, from craft distilleries to individual artisans, from emerging to established products, all with continuous rotation throughout the lease term. To further support local businesses, Skyline Duty Free will organize quarterly outreach programs, providing local vendors opportunities to pitch their products including for seasonal markets and "sell for the day" events.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first new gates, is expected to open in 2026. Additional gates will open in subsequent phases until the project is complete in 2030 complete, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK, with 23 gates and more than 300,000 square feet of retail, dining and lounge space over a total footprint of 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centers in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centers attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a $3.25 billion development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Currently, its $56 billion portfolio is 87 percent in retail, 6 percent in offices, 5 percent in convention and exhibition venues, and 2 percent in services (as of Dec. 31, 2023). URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates. URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports

A division of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), for more than 25 years, URW Airports has leveraged its expertise as a premier retail developer and operator to deliver seamless journeys by creating uplifting retail travel experiences that put people at the heart of everything. Partnering with airports and airlines, across some of the world's busiest airports, including Los Angeles International (LAX), Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), and John F. Kennedy International (JFK), URW Airports has a proven track record of delivering elevated travel experiences that drive commercial revenue above U.S. benchmarks. Learn more at .

About Duty Free Americas

Duty Free Americas, part of the Falic Group, is the largest duty-free operator in the Americas and ranks among the top 10 globally. The company has 25 years of experience operating duty-free stores in U.S. airports and retailing traditional duty-free merchandise categories. It runs the duty-free concessions at major airports, including Miami, Atlanta, Washington and JFK Terminal 7, as well as border locations along the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada crossings. Beyond North America, Duty Free Americas operates duty-free stores throughout Latin America and in Macau, China, and luxury retail boutiques in various international airports worldwide.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 , which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport's north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4 , led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8 , led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority's capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.

Redeveloping JFK Airport in Lockstep with the Local Community

In 2018, the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council was formed. It is co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and is composed of elected officials, community boards, business and nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and clergy leaders from the targeted local communities of southeast Queens, the Rockaways, and western portions of Nassau County.

Since its inception, the council has been working with the Port Authority and its private partners to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs, ensuring that this ambitious project solicits ongoing feedback from local stakeholders and provides meaningful opportunities for local businesses, minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), students and jobseekers. This includes programming to advance the Port Authority's commitment to a 30 percent MWBE contracting goal in all categories of work, and a special focus on opportunities for local businesses across all aspects of the redevelopment of JFK, including terminal projects, which will be built by union labor under project-labor agreements.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. For over a century , the agency's network of major airports; critical bridges, tunnels and bus terminals; a commuter rail line; and the busiest seaport on the East Coast has been among the most vital in the country – transporting hundreds of millions of people and moving essential goods into and out of the region. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center campus, which today welcomes tens of thousands of office workers and millions of annual visitors. The agency's historic $37 billion 10-year capital plan includes unprecedented transformation of the region's three major airports – LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and JFK – as well as an array of other new and upgraded assets, including the $2 billion renovation of the 93-year-old George Washington Bridge. The Port Authority's annual budget of $9.4 billion includes no tax revenue from either the states of New York or New Jersey or from the city of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information, visit or check out the Now Arriving blog.

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK

