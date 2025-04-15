Shumaker Roofing Co. Marks 75+ Years In Frederick, MD, With SDVOSB Certification, Lifetime Warranties, And Pioneering Roofing Innovations

Residential Roof Rejuvenation

Ideal for aging asphalt shingle, tile, or metal roofs, Shumaker's eco-friendly rejuvenation cleans, seals, and restores sloped roofs to near-original conditions. Homeowners save up to 70% compared to full replacements while extending roof life by 5–15 years-eliminating tear-off waste and reviving curb appeal.

Commercial Flat & Low-Slope Restoration

For businesses with EPDM, TPO, or modified bitumen roofs, the SmartCoatTM System delivers unparalleled efficiency. This liquid-applied solution repairs leaks, reflects UV rays to slash energy costs by up to 40% and extends roof lifespan by 10–20 years-saving thousands over replacement costs and diverting waste from landfills.

Unmatched Warranties and Flexible Financing

Shumaker backs its work with the industry's strongest guarantees:



50-Year Material & Labor Warranty: Transferable, non-prorated coverage.

25-Year Workmanship Warranty: Ensures precision in every installation. 10-Year Craftsmanship Guarantee: Peace of mind for new roofs.

Budget-friendly options make premium roofing accessible:



$0 Down Payments and interest-free plans. 0.50% Autopay Discount and no prepayment penalties.

Rooted in Community, Driven by Service

As a family-run, veteran-owned business, Shumaker Roofing is deeply committed to Frederick. Their team guides clients through every step-from free inspections and insurance claim assistance to seamless installations. "We don't just fix roofs; we safeguard our community's future," says Tyler Schisler, owner and U.S. veteran.

About Shumaker Roofing Co.

Shumaker Roofing Co. combines 75+ years of local expertise with veteran-owned dedication. Specializing in residential rejuvenation, commercial SmartCoatTM restoration, and government contracts, they redefine excellence in Frederick, MD, and beyond.

