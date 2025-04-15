Shumaker Roofing Co. Marks 75+ Years In Frederick, MD, With SDVOSB Certification, Lifetime Warranties, And Pioneering Roofing Innovations
Residential Roof Rejuvenation
Ideal for aging asphalt shingle, tile, or metal roofs, Shumaker's eco-friendly rejuvenation cleans, seals, and restores sloped roofs to near-original conditions. Homeowners save up to 70% compared to full replacements while extending roof life by 5–15 years-eliminating tear-off waste and reviving curb appeal.
Commercial Flat & Low-Slope Restoration
For businesses with EPDM, TPO, or modified bitumen roofs, the SmartCoatTM System delivers unparalleled efficiency. This liquid-applied solution repairs leaks, reflects UV rays to slash energy costs by up to 40% and extends roof lifespan by 10–20 years-saving thousands over replacement costs and diverting waste from landfills.
Unmatched Warranties and Flexible Financing
Shumaker backs its work with the industry's strongest guarantees:
-
50-Year Material & Labor Warranty: Transferable, non-prorated coverage.
25-Year Workmanship Warranty: Ensures precision in every installation.
10-Year Craftsmanship Guarantee: Peace of mind for new roofs.
Budget-friendly options make premium roofing accessible:
-
$0 Down Payments and interest-free plans.
0.50% Autopay Discount and no prepayment penalties.
Rooted in Community, Driven by Service
As a family-run, veteran-owned business, Shumaker Roofing is deeply committed to Frederick. Their team guides clients through every step-from free inspections and insurance claim assistance to seamless installations. "We don't just fix roofs; we safeguard our community's future," says Tyler Schisler, owner and U.S. veteran.
About Shumaker Roofing Co.
Shumaker Roofing Co. combines 75+ years of local expertise with veteran-owned dedication. Specializing in residential rejuvenation, commercial SmartCoatTM restoration, and government contracts, they redefine excellence in Frederick, MD, and beyond.
Follow Us :
-
Facebook :
Instagram :
LinkedIn :
SOURCE Shumaker Roofing Co.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment